Stocks in the news: Tata Steel, Suzlon Energy, L&T, RIL, KPIT Tech, Asian Paints, Cyient

Investors on Tuesday would be reacting to a host of quarter results and corporate developments that emerged post market hours of Monday. Besides, they would keenly await results of a host of Nifty companies including Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), Asian Paints Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd and SBI Life Insurance scheduled for later in the day. . Here are a list of stocks on investor radar today.

Tata Steel: The Tata group firm reported a 93 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 524.85 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 7,714 crore profit in the year-ago period. Sales fell 4.75 per cent to Rs 60,666.48 crore against Rs 63,698.15 crore YoY.

TVS Motor: The two-wheeler maker reported a 46 per cent YoY rise in its June quarter net profit. The company's profit stood at Rs 468 crore in Q1 against Rs 321 crore YoY. Sales grew 20 per cent at Rs 7,218 crore against Rs 6,009 crore YoY.

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker said it is recalling 87,599 units of S-Presso and Eeco models to check and replace faulty steering tie rod. The recalled units were manufactured between July 5, 2021, and February 15, 2023, the auto major said in a statement.

JK Lakshmi Cement, ACC, Ambuja Cements: Adani group-owned Ambuja-ACC and JK Lakshmi Cement are ahead in the race to acquire Ahmedabad-based Sanghi Cement which is being sold for an estimated enterprise value of Rs 6,000 crore, a media report suggested quoting people familiar with the matter.

L&T: The L&T board, along with its quarter results, would also consider proposals of share buyback and special dividend. HDFC Institutional Equities expects the engineering and construction major to report a 23.8 per cent YoY rise in consolidated profit at Rs 2,110 crore for the quarter on a 12.8 per cent YoY rise in net sales at Rs 40,440 crore.

Asian Paints: Kotak Institutional Equities expects Asian Paints to report 35 per cent YoY jump in consolidated profit at Rs 1,405.30 crore on an 8.3 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 9,323.30 crore. It expects 40 bps sequential improvement in consolidated gross margin to 42.9 per cent (up 520 bps YoY) due to decline in raw material prices and improvement in product mix.

Tata Motors: Sharekhan expects Tata Motors to report a consolidated profit of Rs 3,168 crore for the June quarter compared with a loss of Rs 5,732 crore in the same quarter last year. It sees sales for the quarter surging 42 per cent YoY to Rs 1,02,161 crore from Rs 71,935 crore YoY. Ebitda margins are seen coming in at 12.1 per cent against 4.4 per cent, up 764 basis points YoY.

Bajaj Auto: Emkay Global expects Bajaj Auto to report 38 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 1,623.90 crore for the June quarter. It sees sales growing 24 per cent YoY to Rs 9,934.30 crore. Ebitda is seen growing 49 per cent YoY to Rs 1,930.30 crore while Ebitda margin is seen coming in at 19.4 per cent, up 320 basis points.

Suzlon Energy, KPIT Tech: A host of companies including SBI Life Insurance Ltd, Suzlon Energy, KPIT Technologies and Cyient, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd and CEAT will also announce their June quarter results today.

Reliance Industries Ltd: The Mukesh Ambanil-led RIL said that it is entering into an agreement to invest alongside Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty in their Indian SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicles) set up for developing data centers in India. RIL will hold 33.33 per cent stake in each of the Indian SPVs and become an equal partner, the company said in a statement.

Torrent Power: The electric utility has forayed into the Electric Mobility Infrastructure sector. The initial set of 4 EV charging stations have been set up in Ahmedabad and 2 more are likely to be launched in Surat soon with more cities to be added in the near future.

