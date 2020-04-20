Stocks in news: Infosys, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Cadila, Tata Motors, TVS Motors and more

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Birla Money, Infosys and Linde India

Key highlights on share market; check the latest stock market news

-On Friday, Sensex ended 986 points higher at 31,588, while NSE Nifty closed 298 points higher at 9,291

-Rupee closed 48 paise higher at 76.39 against the US dollar on Friday.

-FIIs net sell Rs 1391.98 cr while DIIs net buy Rs 534.24 cr in equities on April 17

-Total reserves in Week-ended April 10 up $1.8 billion & foreign currency assets up $1.2 billion

-The number of active coronavirus cases reported in India rises to 16,116 cases including 519 deaths and 2,300 recoveries. In the last 24 hours, total cases increased by 1,324.

- SEBI has said that prior intimation for board meetings held till July 31,2020 is now reduced to two working days. SEBI also eased compliance for loss of share certificates, issue of duplicate certificates till May 31. SEBI said,"It has been decided that any delay beyond the stipulated time will not attract penal provisions."

HDFC Bank Q3: The lender on Saturday reported a 24.6% yoy growth in its net profit at Rs 26,257.3 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 21,078.14 crore in the financial year 2018-19. Bank's net revenues jumped 20.6% to Rs 79,447.1 crore in FY20 versus Rs 65,869.1 crore in FY19.

HDFC Bank: Company said in a filing that its board of directors shall examine and consider the shortlisted appointments once the new MD and CEO assumes charge, in accordance with RBI's instructions. The board has shortlisted Sashidhar Jagdishan and Bhavesh Zaveri as Executive (Whole-Time) Directors of the Bank after a new MD and CEO assumes charge later this year.

HDFC Bank: The lender said in another filing that the company board has not proposed any final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2020.

ACC: The company plans to resume operations in a phased manner from April 20, 2020.

TVS Motors: The company plans to acquire certain assets from Norton including brand "Norton" and associated brands. As per the release, the transaction has been concluded for an all cash transaction for 16 million euros.

Maruti Suzuki: Haryana's Deputy CM Chautala has said that industries including Maruti in Manesar can resume ops in phased manner in the state's COVID19 non-containment zones.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender board plans to consider raising equity cap through FPO/QIP or both on April 22 and also may consider raising equity cap through private placement.

Suzlon Energy: Company's board has approved issuing up to 100 cr equity shares to lenders at Rs 1 each. The board also plans to issue optionally convertible debentures of Rs 100 cr to lenders & convertible debentures up to Rs 50 cr at Rs 2.45 per share, as per the filing.

Cadila Healthcare: The company's subsidiary Zydus has received a final nod from drug regulator USFDA for muscle relaxant Baclofen tablets.

Tata Motors: The company said Jaguar Land Rover retail sales in FY 19-20 were 508,659 vehicles, down 12.1% on FY 18-19, primarily as a result of the coronavirus pandemic significantly impacting sales in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year. The company's total retail sales for the quarter ending 31 March 2020 were 109,869 vehicles, down 30.9% compared to the same period last year, the filing added.

Q4 Earnings today: Birla Money, Infosys and Linde India are among the top companies that will be reporting their March quarterly earnings.

