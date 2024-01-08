Stocks to watch out for today: RIL, Titan, Jupiter Wagons, Tata Steel and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Friday. Sensex rose 178 points to end the session at 72,026 and Nifty gained 52 points to settle at 21,710. Here’s a look at stocks to watch out for today.

Titan Company

The jewellery-watch-to-eyecare products maker logged a revenue growth of 22 percent YoY for quarter ended December 2023. Jewellery business reported a growth of 23 percent, watches & wearables division showed a 21 percent growth, but the eyecare business fell 3 percent YoY.

RIL

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) would make fresh investments in renewable energy and green hydrogen areas in Tamil Nadu, chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said in a video message on January 7 at the Tamil Nadu Global Investor Meet (GIM) in Chennai.

IND Renewable Energy

Shares of IND Renewable Energy will trade ex-rights from January 8, 2024. The board of the firm announced a rights issue in the ratio of 4:1.

Godrej Consumer Products

The FMCG company said the operating environment in India for Q3FY24 continued to remain similar to Q2. However, the organic business delivered steady underlying volume growth of mid-single digits. Growth was broad-based across both home care and personal care.

Quest Softech (India)

Shares of Quest Softech (India) will trade ex-rights from January 8, 2024. The firm declared a rights issue of shares in the ratio of 8:5.

Marico

The FMCG company said its consolidated revenue declined in low single digits in Q3FY24 on a year-on-year basis. International business delivered mid-single digit constant currency growth amidst transient macro headwinds in the Bangladesh market, while domestic volumes grew in low single digits on a year-on-year basis with a slight sequential improvement in core portfolio.

Jupiter Wagons

The firm has won a contract worth Rs 100 crore from one of the leading automobile manufacturers for the manufacturing and supply of 4 rakes of double decker automobile carrier wagons.

Tata Steel

The Tata Group firm has announced its provisional production and delivery volumes for the quarter ended December 2023. India business’ production output grew 6.4 percent YoY to 5.32 mt (million tonnes) and delivery volumes increased 3 percent to 4.88 mt, while Tata Steel Netherlands' production volume fell sharply by 23 percent YoY to 1.17 mt and delivery volumes dropped 7.86 percent to 1.29 mt.

Bank of Baroda

The public sector lender's global business rose 10.68 percent YoY to Rs 22.95 lakh crore with advances rising 13.59 percent YoY to Rs 10.49 lakh crore and deposits rising 8.34 percent YoY to Rs 12.45 lakh crore for the quarter ended December FY24. Domestic deposits grew by 6.34 percent YoY to Rs 10.67 lakh crore, while advances rose 13.4 percent to Rs 8.62 lakh crore in Q3FY24.

Union Bank of India

The PSU lender said its total business crossed Rs 20.68 lakh crore as of the December FY24 quarter, clocking a growth of 10.67 percent over the year-ago period. Total advances climbed 11.44 percent YoY to Rs 8.96 lakh crore and deposits jumped 10.09 percent to Rs 11.72 lakh crore as of Q3FY24.

Also read: Adani Wilmar shares Q3 update; consolidated profit may fall 80%, retain 'Buy', says Nuvama

Also read: Stock recommendations by market analysts for January 8, 2024: Jindal Saw, CDSL and REC