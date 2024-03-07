Stocks to watch out for today: Subex, Jupiter Wagons, IIFL Finance, Tata Motors and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Wednesday. Nifty closed at a lifetime high of 22,474, rising 118 against the previous close of 22,356. Sensex ended 409 points higher at a record 74,085 led by gains in banking, IT and consumer durables stocks. It surged past the 74,000 mark for the first time.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

IIFL Finance

The bourses have revised their circuit limit for IIFL Finance stock to 10 percent from 20 percent. The stock was locked in a lower circuit of 20 percent for two consecutive sessions after the RBI banned the company from issuing gold loans.

Tata Motors

Rating agency Moody's has affirmed Tata Motors’ BA3 ratings with outlook remaining positive. The ratings come after the board of directors agreed in principle to demerge its operations into two separate listed companies for commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, respectively.

Zomato

Foreign investor Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte purchased 5,68,11,443 equity shares in the firm at an average price of Rs 160.1 per share, valued at Rs 909.55 crore. On the other hand, foreign investor and Ant group subsidiary Antfin Singapore Holding Pte Ltd offloaded 17,63,95,675 equity shares or 2.02% stake in Zomato, amounting to Rs 2,827.08 crore. At the end of December 2023, its shareholding in the company was 6.42 percent.

Samvardhana Motherson International

Foreign promoter entity Sumitomo Wiring Systems offloaded 30 crore equity shares (equivalent to 4.42 percent of total paid-up equity) in Samvardhana Motherson via open market transactions, amounting to Rs 3,633.2 crore.

Indraprastha Gas

The gas distribution company has cut the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kilogram to Rs 74.09.

GPT Infraprojects

The infrastructure company has won an order worth Rs 135 crore from North Central Railway, Agra. This contract is a joint venture, with GPT’s share being 51 percent.

MVK Agro Food Product

The company’s stock will list on the NSE Emerge on March 7. The IPO issue price was Rs 120 per share. Its equity shares will be available in the trade-for-trade surveillance segment.

NLC India

The government will sell 5 percent stake in NLC India (base offer size), with an option to additionally sell another 2 percent shares (the oversubscription option) via offer-for-sale in the coming couple of trading sessions. The offer-for-sale will open for non-retail investors on March 7 and for retail investors on March 11. The floor price of the offer will be Rs 212 per share.

Hindustan Aeronautics

The state-run defence company has inked an amendment to the LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) IOC (Initial Operational Clearance) contract. The value of the contract has been revised from Rs 2,700.87 crore to Rs 5,077.95 crore.

Mukka Proteins

The fish protein product manufacturer will list on the bourses on March 7. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs. 28 per share.

Jupiter Wagons

The Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) has given an order to the company for the manufacture and supply of 2,237 BOSM Wagons for a contract value of Rs 956.88 crore.

Asian Paints

Asian Paints (Polymers) (APPPL) has inked agreements with Gujarat Chemical Port (GCPL) to set up an ethylene storage and handling facility in Dahej, Gujarat.

Subex

The telecom AI company has bagged a 5-year deal worth $2.2 million with a leading telecom operator in Southeast Asia. The deal involves the deployment of Subex's state-of-the-art business assurance and fraud management solutions on HyperSense.