Market trading halted for 45 minutes after Nifty slides 10%

Trading on Nifty was halted for an hour in early trade today after Nifty index plunged 10% to 8,625, down 966 points or 10.07%. According to rules by SEBI on circuit filters, trading needs to be halted for 45 minutes when Sensex or Nifty plunge 10%.

At 9:20 am, Nifty hit the circuit filter of 10%. Trading will be halted for 45 minutes after which a preopen session of 15 minutes comes into effect.The market will reopen at 10:20 am. Trading on Sensex was also halted after the Nifty hit the circuit filter of 10%.

Sensex plunged 3,090 points or 9.43% in early trade compared to its previous close of 32,778.

The carnage on Dalal Street has led Sensex lower by 12, 070 points or 29.11% during the last one month. Nifty too has fallen 29.89% or 3,639 points since March 13 as coronavairus fears derailed global markets.

Sensex has lost 24% or 9,905 points since the beginning of this year. Nifty has fallen 30% or 3,613 points this year on budget shock and coronavirus fears.

Share Market LIVE Updates: Market recovers after major sell-off, Sensex down 1,500 points, Nifty back at 9,100