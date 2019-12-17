Share Market LIVE: Sensex hits another fresh lifetime high of 41,262, Nifty at 12,140; TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra top gainers

Share Market Live: Key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are trading at record highs level on Tuesday, tracking bullishness from Asian markets. Sensex traded 240 points higher at 41,178 and Nifty50 climbed 60 points to rise to 12,144 on Tuesday. Sensex has climbed to a fresh lifetime high of 41,207.96, after soaring to a new lifetime high of 41,185 on Monday. Nifty50 too, rose to the day's high of 12,103.2012,127.55, merely 31.25 points away from earlier recorded all-time high of 12,158.80. Sectorally, all the indices traded in the green. Indian key indices Sensex, Nifty tracked bullishness from Asian markets to trade near record highs on Tuesday. Asian shares rose to their highest in eight months as trade deal optimism and Wall Street's rising streak to all-time highs supported sentiment.

Here's a look at the live market events on Sensex and Nifty for Monday's trading session:

Sensex hits another lifetime high

10: 30 AM

Sensex has made another lifetime high of 41,241. Earlier today Sensex had climbed 269 points to its fresh all-time high of 41,207.96 against the previous close of 40,938 on Tuesday's trade. On Monday the index had soared to a new lifetime high of 41,185 on BSE.

Sensex makes fresh high, Nifty merely 20 points away from record high

10: 10 AM

In a similar bullish move, Nifty trades near the day's high of 12,127.55, merely 31.25 points away from earlier recorded all-time high of 12,158.80.

SBI shares climb 1%

10: 05 AM

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) traded 1% higher at Rs 335.30 on the BSE today, following the news that the SBI has bought a paltry Rs 500 crore of pooled assets portfolio of non banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) in the first half of 2019-20 under the government's one time 6 months' partial credit guarantee scheme.

DII turn bearish, FII stays bullish

10: 00 AM

Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bullish with net buying logged at Rs 728.13 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 796.38 crore on Monday.

Market rises further

9: 55 AM

Key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have climbed nearly 0.40% in trade on Tuesday, tracking bullish Asian markets. Sensex traded 240 points higher at 41,178 and Nifty50 climbed 60 points to rise to 12,144 on Tuesday.

Cipla acquires brand, trademark rights of anti-diabetic drug Vysov in India

9: 50 AM

Pharma major Cipla announced on Monday it has acquired brand name and trademark rights for Vysov and Vysov M of the anti-diabetic drug, Vildagliptin for the Indian market. The pharma firm, however, didn't disclose the financial transaction involved in the deal.

"The company has been co-marketing Vildagliptin in agreement with Novartis under brand names Vysov and Vysov M (Vildagliptin plus Metformin)," Cipla said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Commenting on the development, Cipla Executive Vice-President & Head India Business Nikhil Chopra said, "Owing to the increased affordability of Vildagliptin it is more accessible for better management of the disease. Cipla's acquisition of the trademark rights of Vysov will enable us to contribute to easier access of the drug in India."

Following the development, shares of Cipla traded 1.6% higher at Rs 466 apiece on BSE, against the previous closing of Rs 458.

Moody's slashes India's GDP forecast

9: 45 AM

Moody's Investors Service on Monday lowered India's gross domestic product growth projection for the fiscal year 2019-20 to 4.9% from 5.8%. Earlier in November, Moody's had revised its sovereign rating outlook for India to 'negative' from 'stable'.

The global ratings' agency cited weak household consumption. Moody's said that India's weak household consumption will curb economic growth and weigh on the credit quality of Indian issuers in a range of sectors.

Indices near record highs

9: 35 AM

On Tuesday's trading session, key market indices have climbed nearly 0.40% in trade, tracking bullishness from global cues. Sensex have made an intraday high of 41,121, trading mere 60 points away from lifetime high of 41,185, recorded on Monday's trade. Nifty50 too, rose to the day's high of 12,103.20, mere 50 points away from 41,158.

Stocks in focus

9: 25 AM

Stocks in the news: YES Bank, Cipla, Magma Fincorp, JM Financial, Shriram Transport among others are the top stocks to watch out for Tuesday's trading session based on recent and latest news developments.

Global Market Update

9: 20 AM

Wall Street closed after hitting record high levels on Monday, backed by strong China data and trade deal optimism.

On Sunday, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the trade deal was "totally done" and expected it to nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years.

European markets too closed higher on Monday over the impressive UK PMI data and strong victory by Boris Johnson in UK elections.

Asian Shares climbed higher and rose to their highest in eight months on Tuesday, tracking upbeat momentum from Wall Street's streaking to all-time highs. Traders said investor confidence was boosted amid cooling trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies, one of the biggest hurdles for global economic growth.

Opening bell

9: 15 AM

Key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have started Tuesday on a positive note, tracking bullish Asian markets. Sensex traded 100 points higher at 41,052 and Nifty50 climbed 28 points to rise to 12,082 on Tuesday. Sectorally, all the indices traded in the green.

Last Close

9: 00 AM

Key indices turned volatile and traded lower on Monday, tracking global equities. BSE Sensex ended points lower at 40,938 and Nifty fell 26 points lower to 12,060. Major sectoral indices too closed in the red, barring IT, financials and realty scrips that traded in the green.

After hitting fresh highs, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Monday pullbacked from early gains as Asian equities turned red amid US-China trade deal uncertainity. Sensex traded 70 points lower at 40,930 and Nifty fell 35 points lower at 12,049. Earlier, indices started Monday's trade on a strong note, on back of the global rally in equities, in line with buoyancy seen in the Asian markets following news that US President Donald Trump signed an initial trade agreement with China. This was coupled with and a comfortable win for Boris Johnson in the UK election that boosted early chances of BREXIT. Major sectoral indices too turned red. IT rose 1%, while financials and realty scrips traded marginally in the green.

