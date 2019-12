UK High Court has dismissed summary judgment application of a $680 million claim raised by Chinese banks against Anil Ambani. The court has asked Ambani's lawyers to present evidence during the course of trial to establish that the Chinese banks' claim is without any merit.

Ambani's legal team has exuded confidence that his position would be fully vindicated once all the facts and the entire evidence is presented before the court.

(This is a developing story. More details to be added soon.)