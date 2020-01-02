Share Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 170 points, Nifty reclaims 12,200; Adani Ports, PowerGrid, NTPC top gainers

Share Market LIVE: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty rose higher on Thursday, the second trading session of 2020, led by gains in metal, energy and banking stocks amid positive cues from Chinese markets. Sensex rose 170 points higher to 41,477, and Nifty50 too gained 40 points trade at 12,220. In terms of sectors, except media, all the other sector based indices traded in the green, with over 1% rise registered in metal stocks. Adani Ports, Power Grid, NTPC, Vedanta and Infosys were among the top gainers in today's trade. Titan, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, ONGC and Zee Entertainment were among the top losers today. Domestic investors took positive cues from Asian markets after China's central bank announced fresh stimulus for the country's stuttering economy, market traders said. On January 1, 2020, BSE Sensex ended 52 points higher at 41,306, while Nifty closed 14 points higher at 12,182. On December 31, Sensex was down 304 points to 41,253 and Nifty lost 87 points to 12,168. Overall, Sensex gained 14.38% (5,185 points) in 2019. Nifty too rose 12.02% (1305 points) last year.

Here's a look at the live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

JSPL rises 3.4% on production/sales growth in Q3

10: 45 AM

JSPL Stock opened with a gain of 2.22% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 172, rising 3.43% on BSE today. The company said that it has clocked the highest ever quarterly domestic production of crude steel in Q3 n FY20. In standalone figures, JSPL sales and production were hiked 30% and 22% on a yearly basis, as a result of the strong and consistence performance across all locations, especially in the Angul operations.

JSIS-Oman also observed the highest ever Sales & production during Q3FY20, with sales and production rising 27% and 10% yearly.

"JSPL delivered a solid performance in the third quarter and the results were essentially in line with our expectations, this is despite adverse market conditions. JSPL, records forever the highest rail sales volume for the quarter," said Mr. V R Sharma, MD- JSPL.

NMDC hits fresh 52-week high

10: 40 AM

NMDC shares touched an intraday high as well as a new 52-week high of Rs 131.55, rising 2.49% on BSE today, after the company announced the 3.13 tonnes of production in December 2019, compared to 3.10 tonnes recorded in December 2018. Company's sales also grew 3.10 tonnes in December 2019 against 2.84 tonnes recorded in last year. The company has also reportedly increased prices by 7.5-8% on both lumps & fines.

Rupee trades at 71.33 per dollar

10: 35 AM

The Indian rupee fell 9 paise to 71.31 against the US dollar on Thursday. Traders said rise in crude oil prices weighed on the domestic unit, while sustained positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee and restricted the fall. Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range amid lack of directional cues from the global market.

FDI inflow at $22.66 bn during April-Sep 2019

10: 30 AM

Foreign direct investment into India grew 15% to $26 billion during the first half of the current financial year, according to government data.

Singapore continued to be the largest source of FDI in India during the first half of the financial year with $8 billion investments. It was followed by Mauritius ($6.36 billion), the US ($2.15 billion), the Netherlands ($2.32 billion), and Japan ($1.78 billion).

Inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) during April-September of 2018-19 stood at $22.66 billion.

Moil rises over 8%

10: 20 AM

Shares of Moil Ltd rose 8.5% today to the intraday high of Rs 158.50 on BSE after the company said it has revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore from Jan 1, 2020.

Market update

10: 15 AM

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty rose higher on Thursday, the second trading session of 2020, led by gains in metal, energy and banking stocks amid positive cues from Chinese markets. The 30-share BSE index was trading 125.84 points higher at 41,431.86. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 46.55 points to 12,229.05.

Maruti gains marginally on higher Dec sales

10: 10 AM

Maruti Suzuki shares traded marginally higher after the auto-maker announced it has recorded 2.4% YoY rise in car sales during December 2019 at 1.33 lakh units in the domestic market, as higher demand for compact models such as New WagonR offset a slump in small cars.

Market update

10: 05 AM

Domestic investors took positive cues from Asian markets after China's central bank announced fresh stimulus for the country's stuttering economy, market traders said.

Global market update

10: 00 AM

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong were trading significantly higher, while those in Seoul were in the red. Stock exchanges in Tokyo remained closed for New Year holidays.

Rupee opens lower

9: 55 AM

The Indian rupee, domestic unit today opened lower and depreciated 9 paise to 71.31 against the US dollar in morning session.

Market quote

9: 50 AM

According to experts, market is currently witnessing navigation of fund flows from large-caps to mid-caps in expectation of lucrative government policies and positive global environment which is supporting investor sentiments.

Sectors today

9: 45 AM

In terms of sectors, except media, all the other sector based indices traded in the green, with over 1% rise registered in metal stocks.

Brent Futures trade marginally lower

9: 40 AM

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.32 per cent to USD 66.20 per barrel.

Sensex, Nifty rise 0.30% each

9: 35 AM

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Thursday, the second trading session of 2020 and later gained momentum to trade 0.30% higher. Sensex rose 170 points higher to 41,477, and Nifty50 too gained 40 points trade at 12,220.

Gainers/Losers

9: 30 AM

Adani Ports, Power Grid, NTPC, Vedanta and Infosys were among the top gainers in today's trade. Titan, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, ONGC and Zee Entertainment were among the top losers today.

IPO's scheduled this year

9: 25 AM

Burger King, UTI AMC, SBI Cards & Payments, Home First Finance, EESL, Computer Age Management Services, Equitas Small Finance Bank, EaseMyTrip, NSE and IREDA are among the top 10 key IPOs that are scheduled to hit the market this year

Opening Bell

9: 20 AM

Share Market LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on the second trading day of 2020. Sensex has started 35 points higher at 41,340 today, and Nifty50 too gained 16 points trade at 12,198.

FII/ DII action on Wednesday

9: 10 AM

Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned negative with net selling logged at Rs 58 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned bullish with net buying logged at Rs 208 crore on Wednesday.

Closing on Wednesday

9: 00 AM

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on the first trading day of 2020. While Sensex ended 52 points higher at 41,306, Nifty gained 14 pts to 12,182. Earlier, Sensex opened 189.78 points higher at 41,443.52 250 and Nifty rose 48.40 pts to 12,216.85. Sensex gained 14.38% (5,185 points) in 2019. Nifty too rose 12.02% (1305 points) last year.

