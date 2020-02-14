Share Market LIVE: Sensex up 250 points, Nifty above 2,200; YES Bank, Tata Motors, UPL top gainers

Share Market LIVE: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded on a bullish note on Friday, led by gains recorded in PSU banking and IT scrips, tracking significant foreign fund inflows ahead of the release of wholesale inflation data later today. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex gained 200 points to 41,460 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 traded 60 points higher at 12,235. Companies set to announce their earnings are SpiceJet, Vodafone, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma, ONGC, SAIL, among others. Investors will also keenly await the wholesale price index figures to be released later in the day. Domestic equities advanced tracking significant foreign fund inflow ahead of the release of wholesale inflation data, traders said. Overseas, Asian markets bounced back into positive territory from the intra-day low. Although, investors were spooked by a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases in China as thousands more were diagnosed due to a new testing methodology. While Shanghai Comp, Taiwan Index, Straits Times and KOSPI were trading muted with marginal gains, Hang Seng gained 0.60%. On the contrary, Nikkie dropped 0.61%. Stock exchanges on Wall Street closed with losses on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Global Market Update

9: 55 AM

Asian markets bounced back into positive territory from the intra-day low. Although, investors were spooked by a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases in China as thousands more were diagnosed due to a new testing methodology. Globally, concerns over rising cases of coronavirus patients kept investors on edge, they said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.08% with South Korea's Kospi falling 0.25% while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.67%. SGX Nifty traded at 12,195, up 0.37%. Hong Kong and South Korea Index later bounced back into positive territory.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street closed with losses on Wednesday. US stocks had a turbulent Thursday, fluctuating between gains and losses on mixed news about the coronavirus outbreak, only to fade after the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it will further shrink repurchase agreement operations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.11 points, or 0.43%, to 29,423.31, the S&P 500 lost 5.51 points, or 0.16%, to 3,373.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.99 points, or 0.14%, to 9,711.97. U.S. stock futures shed 0.07% in Asia, after the S&P 500 lost 0.16%.

FII/ DII action today

9: 45 AM

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,061.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 960.48 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Q3 Earnings Today

9: 40 AM

SpiceJet, Vodafone, Reliance Communications, Ruchi Soya Industries, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Jain Irrigation Systems, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Sun TV Network, Steel Authority of India, Sical Logistics, V-Guard Industries, MMTC, Muthoot Finance, Pfizer, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Indowind Energy, TRF, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Balkrishna Industries, Edelweiss Financial Services, ERIS Lifesciences among others will be releasing December quarterly results today.

Opening bell

9: 30 AM

Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Friday, following positive cues from global equities, led by gains recorded in PSU banking and IT scrips amid December earnings season. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex gained 200 points to 41,460 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 traded 60 points higher at 12,235.

Stocks to watch today on February 14

9: 10 AM

SpiceJet, Vodafone, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma, ONGC, SAIL, Godrej Industries, Lux Industries, Page Industries, KNR Constructions among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session.

Last Close

9: 00 PM

Sensex and Nifty closed on a bearish note on Thursday, following negative cues from global equities, led by losses recorded private banking and realty scrips amid December earnings season. Asian stocks were mixed as investors weighed a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases reported in China's Hubei province due to a tweak in methodology. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex ended 106 points lower at 41,459 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 ended 22 points lower at 12,178.