Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 115 points, Nifty at 10,790; BPCL, ONGC, JSW Steel, Tata Steel top gainers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Friday, amid positive global equities. Sensex was rising 151 points higher to 36,622 and Nifty traded 27 points higher at 10,767. Yesterday, Sensex closed 419 points higher at 36,471 and Nifty gained 121 points to 10,739. Companies set to announce their earnings are Britannia, HCL Technologies, ICICI Lombard, Coffee Day Enterprises, Granules India

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

10. 50 AM: Agriculture sector update

Amit Modi, Director, ABA Corp & President (Elect), CREDAI said,"In the short term, given the Covid scare, there has been a shift in how the market behaves as people are leaving and social distancing; however, we are seeing a significant turnaround since the time lockdown has been lifted. In fact, even during the lockdown realtors have been able to sell properties across various segments. Mid segment might face a little slow movement because of job security but luxury will not face any such problem. Positivity in the market coupled with the increased need to have real estate asset will lead to more sales numbers in the months to come.

New trends and formats are also likely to enter the market that will be in line with the new normal that has kicked in post-COVID. Ongoing projects and new launches will see developers making changes in the interior to make the property more palatable for the new generation awakened to the reality of having a healthy life. People living in smaller apartments will lookout for more open space real estate assets such as larger format units, which obviously will depend on the pocket size of the buyers."

10. 30 AM: Oil prices today

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.16 per cent to USD 43.30 per barrel.

10. 11 AM: Coronavirus Toll

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases linked to the disease has crossed 1.37 crore. In India, the number of infections spiked over 10 lakh.

9. 50 AM: Top gainers and losers

Tata Steel, followed by ONGC, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, HUL, HDFC duo, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were among the top gainers. On the other hand, Infosys, TCS, M&M and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

9. 30 AM: Nifty outlook

"The market continues to remain cautious given flaring US-China trade relations, persistent rise in virus cases and implementation of fresh lockdowns. Though the initial success reports in Covid vaccines have brought in some cheer, the ongoing earnings season and management commentary is likely to

keep the markets volatile. We would advise traders to stay stock specific, while investors should be more defensive in their portfolio approach," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

9. 16 AM: Opening session

Sensex was rising 151 points higher to 36,622 and Nifty traded 27 points higher at 10,767

9. 11 AM: Stocks to watch today on July 17

Thomas Cook, Cyient, L&T Technology, Central Bank, Bajaj Consumer among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session.

Stocks in news: Thomas Cook, Cyient, L&T Technology, Central Bank, Bajaj Consumer

8. 55 AM : Market outlook

"Markets will continue to take cues from the global peers, in the absence of any major domestic trigger. While the mood in the global markets continues to remain buoyant, the rising number of cases in the US and India would remain a key cause of concern. Besides, the earnings announcements will further induce stock-specific volatility. Keeping all in mind, we reiterate our cautious stance on the markets and suggest preferring hedged trades," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

Share market expectations: 5 things to know before tomorrow's opening bell

8. 50 AM: Global cues

Global equities were buoyed today as positive macroeconomic data flow and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine boosted investor sentiment. SGX Nifty was rising 60 points higher at 10,771, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today.

8. 40 AM: Earnings today

Britannia, HCL Technologies, ICICI Lombard, Coffee Day Enterprises, Granules India are among the top companies that will be reporting their April-June quarterly earnings

8. 35 AM: Rupee Closing

On the currency front, Indian rupee ended marginally lower at 75.19, as against the last close of 75.15 per dollar.

8.30 AM: Closing

Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Thursday tracking rally in IT stocks amid Q1 earnings season. Barring weakness from Asian equities, Sensex closed 419 points higher at 36,471 and Nifty gained 121 points to 10,739.

Sensex rises 419 points, Nifty closes at 10,739; IT, banks lead rally