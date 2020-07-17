Stocks in news: Thomas Cook, Cyient, L&T Technology, Central Bank, Bajaj Consumer

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Britannia, HCL Technologies, ICICI Lombard, Coffee Day Enterprises, Granules India

Cyient: Company reported a 10% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 81.4 crore for June 2020 quarter as against Rs 90.5 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue decreased 8.9% to Rs 991.7 crore as against Rs 1,089 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20.

Yes Bank: The Rs 15,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) of Yes Bank was subscribed 53% on the second day.

Thomas Cook India: The company has signed a pact to operate as the travel management company to service dnata's customers as it closes this operation in India.

L&T Technology Services: The company said it will acquire US-based Orchestra Technologies for $25 million.

Bajaj Consumer Care: Company reported 4.35% fall of net profit to Rs 54.23 crore in Q1FY21 from Rs 56.7 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue declined 15.63% to Rs 208.14 crore from Rs 246.70 crore, YoY.

Central Bank of India: Lender plans raise up to Rs 5,000 crore of equity capital through various modes, including follow on public offer and rights issue, to maintain its capital adequacy ratio.

Godrej Industries: Company has allotted NCDs worth Rs 750 crore.

Titan: Ratings agency Icra has assigned MAAA 'stable' rating to company's fixed deposit programme worth ?2,500 crore.

Earnings today: Britannia, HCL Technologies, ICICI Lombard, Coffee Day Enterprises, Granules India, Hathway Cable among other companies will announce their April-June quarterly earnings today.