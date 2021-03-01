Stocks in news: RIL, DLF, United Spirits, Indian Oil, Axis Bank, Affle

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market Live: Sensex rises 650 points, Nifty at 14,715; ONGC, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra top gainers

Reliance Industries : Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), announced it has raised its shareholding in investee company skyTran Inc to 54.46 per cent, acquiring additional equity stake for consideration of $26.76 million (Rs 196.9 crore).

DLF: Realty firm plans to raise up to Rs 395 crore through issue of debentures. In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the proposal will be discussed on March 3 at a meeting of the finance committee of the board of directors.

United Spirits : ICRA reaffirmed credit rating on the company's long term/short term fund based/non-fund based as AA+(Stable)/A1+.

Indian Oil Corporation: State-owned Indian Oil Corporation NSE -2.82 % (IOC) said it will invest Rs 32,946 crore to expand its oil refinery at Panipat in Haryana to 25 million tonnes per annum capacity and set up chemical units.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank said its board has approved a proposal to reclassify United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIICL) as a public shareholder category investor in the bank from promoter category.

NLC India : A 6,000 numbers of Commercial Paper of a face value of Rs 5,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 300 crore have been issued and allotted on February 26.

Affle (India) : The company at its board meeting approved the fund-raising upto Rs 1,080 crore.

Bank of Maharashtra : RBI imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on the bank for contravention of / non-compliance with certain provisions.

Indian Oil Corporation : The company plans to invest Rs 32,946 crore to expand Panipat refinery capacity to 25 million tonne per year from 15 million tonne per year.

Tata Chemicals : The company appointed Nandakumar S Tirumalai as the Chief Financial Officer after John Mulhall elevated to Managing Director & CEO of subsidiary Tata Chemicals North America, Inc.

Hindustan Aeronautics : The company declared second interim dividend of Rs 15 per share of Rs 10 each for FY21.

Minda Industries : NCLT approved the amalgamation of Harita, Harita Venu, Harita Cheema, Harita Financial Services and Harita Seating Systems with Minda Industries.

BEML : The government announced schedule - March 1-22 - for submission of Expression of Interest (Eol) from the bidders for the proposed strategic disinvestment of 26 percent stake in BEML along with transfer of management control.

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday said it has achieved the milestone of 20 lakh cumulative exports.

InterGlobe Aviation: Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said that all its domestic flights having subset series 6E 5500 - 6E 5900 will be operated from Terminal-1 of the city airport here, starting March 10.

Godrej Properties : The company has emerged as the highest bidder for two adjacent plots in Navi Mumbai.

Biocon: The company arm, Viatris Inc received EU regulator nod for Biosimilar Bevacizumab.

KEC International : The company bagged new orders of Rs 1,140 crore across its various businesses.

Gayatri Projects : CARE downgrades credit rating on company's long term bank facilities to D from B/Stable.