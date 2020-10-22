Stocks in news: HDFC, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Zee Entertainment, RIL

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Holdings, Bharti Infratel, Biocon, Coforge, HDFC AMC, L&T Finance, 3i Infotech, Bajaj Holdings, SBI Cards & Payments, Uco Bank.

Share Market News Live: Sensex falls 180 points, Nifty at 11,890; Titian, Nestle, Reddy top losers

HDFC: The lender has slashed deposit rates further by 10-20 basis points now, bringing them to 43-year low.

UltraTech Cement: The cement maker reported a 113% YoY jump in its September quarter net profit to Rs 1,234 crore.

Bajaj Finserv: The company reported an 18.06 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 986.29 crore for the quarter ended September, down from Rs 1,204 crore in the year-ago period.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Company has announced strategic restructuring of the firm. The firm has unveiled a new organisational structure, dividing businesses into different verticals for content, technology, and revenue and monetisation. The company has also hired Former BCCI CEO Rahul Johri as president, business, South Asia, while Punit Misra will take over as president, content and international markets.

Kirlosker Industries: SEBI has imposed a hefty penalty of nearly Rs 15 crore on Kirloskar Industries, certain promoters of Kirloskar Group including Atul Kirloskar, Rahul Kirloskar and five others for violating securities laws.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio has launched new, revamped 'JioPages', its Made-in-India mobile browser

Nestle: Company on Wednesday said its India business reported strong mid-single-digit growth in the third quarter, with good momentum in Maggi, Nescafe, and KitKat brands.

Auto Stocks: Shares of automobile majors will be under focus today after ratng agency ICRA said itcontinues to maintain its expectation of 16-18 per cent year on year contraction in two-wheeler volumes in FY2021, amid an evolving COVID-19 situation and economic uncertainties.

Bank stocks: Shares of Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) will be under investors' radar after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said banks and NDFC must raise capital and undertake stress test as soon as the covid-19 pandemic is over to build resilience and to be able to provide capital to the economy to ensure growth.

Earnings today: Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Holdings, Bharti Infratel, Biocon, Coforge, HDFC AMC, L&T Finance, 3i Infotech, Bajaj Holdings, SBI Cards & Payments, Uco Bank will report Q2 results today.