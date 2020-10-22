Share Market News Live: Sensex falls 100 points, Nifty at 11,900; Titan, Nestle, Dr Reddy top losers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on October 22: Market indices opened on a bearish note on Thursday, amid weak global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was falling 30 points indicating negative trend in domestic grounds today. Meanwhile, September quarterly earnings announcements by Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Holdings, Bharti Infratel, Biocon, Coforge, HDFC AMC, L&T Finance, 3i Infotech, Bajaj Holdings, SBI Cards & Payments, Uco Bank will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 162 points higher at 40,707 and NSE Nifty 50 gained 40 points to close at 11,937.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

10. 31AM:Bajaj Finserve

Jaikishan Parmar, Sr. Equity Research Analyst, Angel Broking said,"For Q2FY21 Bajaj Finserve reported a subdued set of numbers, owing to Bajaja Fiance elevated provisioning impacted PAT, however, to some extent insurance business manage to absorb hit. PAT Plunge 18% YoY for Q2FY21. In General Insurance segment gross written premium (GWP) fell 2.8% to Rs.4156cr, owing to the decline in sales of commercial vehicle and travel insurance policies. The sequentially Combined ratio improved by 20bps to 97.4%. In the insurance segment, it reported new business premium growth of 11% YoY to Rs.1,372cr. Currently, Bajaj Finserve trades at 15.5x on trailing earnings."

10. 24 AM: Bajaj Finance Q update

Jaikishan Parmar, Sr. Equity Research Analyst, Angel Broking said," For Q2FY21, Bajaj finance reported a Subdued set of numbers. AUM grew 1.1% YoY and sequentially remained flat. AUM growth was primarily driven by mortgage book (up 13.6% YoY) and rural portfolio (up 8.3% YoY), while consumer B2B and commercial segment declined 19.3% YoY and 11.4% YoY respectively. Management has toned down its FY21 AUM growth guidance to 6-7% from 9-11% with possible upside risk based on the Q4 business movement. In Q2 Rs.1750cr worth of loan converted into Flexi loan and now Outstanding Flexi loans amount to Rs.43,000cr, which is ~31% of AUM. BAF PAT plunge 36% owing to an elevated level of provision cost. It has increased coverage of stage 1 & Stage 2 assets. Management continue to guide elevated level provisions for FY21 (6000cr - 6300cr) and expecting credit cost of 1.5% - 1.8% in FY22. Bajaj finance currently trades at 4.4x of FY22E Book value, which we believe higher considering low AUM growth and high provision cost. An investor will wait for better clarity on FY22 growth Numbers. Stock price to consolidate till AUM growth evidence and asset quality clarity emerge."

10. 13AM:JK Tyre & Industries update

Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking said,"JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. reported a 5.6% YoY growth in Consolidated revenues to Rs 2,275 crore for Q2FY21, as compared to revenues of Rs 2,155 crore for Q2FY20. EBIDTA for the quarter stood at Rs 355 crore up by 19.8% YoY while EBIDTA margins expanded by 185bps YoY to 15.6%. Profit before tax excluding exceptional items was up by 104% YoY to Rs 146.7 crore. Net profit for the quarter was down by 34.4% YoY to Rs 109.7 crore. However the Q1FY20 numbers include deferred tax write backs of Rs 165.9 crore which makes comparison difficult. Overall the numbers are positive given topline growth and margin expansion. The management has attributed the performance to the economic recovery especially in the automotive sector, which has taken place during the quarter. The Company has also achieved healthy sales in the replacement market, doing better than the industry. The company also achieved higher Export Sales of Rs 337 crore during the quarter."

10.00 AM: Nifty outlook

On markets today --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The Nifty has gone sideways - we are around the mid point of the range where 11650 is the lower end and 12050 is the upper end. Unless we do not cross one of these levels we will not see a substantial move and hence a trade in either direction may trigger a stop loss. Traders should be cautious when trading a range and if at all they end up trading, they should consider smaller quantities to encapsulate the stops. If we get past 12050, we can trade for a target of 12300 and if we break 11650, we can trade for a downward target of 11450."

9. 53 AM: Gold outlook

Commenting on gold's near term outlook, Hareesh V, Head of Commodity research, Geojit Financial said,"A recovery in the US dollar and doubts over US fiscal stimulus measures before the presidential election are likely to weigh gold prices further. However, resurging pandemic cases and unsolved US-China trade tensions may limit major selling pressure on prices.

On London spot technical outlook, he added," In the event of inability to move past $1940, we can expect selling pressure to continue during the day. However, major weakness may be seen only a close below $1840."

9. 44 AM: PNC Infratech update

Keshav Lahoti - Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said," PNC Infratech Limited has been declared as the L1 (lowest) bidder in an EPC Project in Andhra Pradesh of upgradation of Canal System. The Water Resources Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, employer for the project invited bids on 26.8.2020 (Second Call); 4 bids received in response and PNC Infratechs bid at a quoted value of Rs. 1000.72 crore declared as the first lowest bid (L1) on 20.10.2020. The Project is to be constructed in 36 months. Earlier PNC Infratech, 99% order book used to be road EPC projects. Bagging such orders apart from road projects will lead to diversification in the order book. Due to diversification in the order book, stock valuation multiple will be re-rated. Post this order, executable order book Rs.16,800 cr which is close to 3.5x FY20 revenue. Company is targeting Rs.7,000 cr order for this financial year. Of that it has already received Rs.4,250 cr order. Looking at the current run rate, we believe the Company will be able to achieve its target of new order for this year. We are bullish on the Company considering its robust order book, good track record and strong balance sheet."

9. 38 AM: Global markets

Global equities turned bearish today amid fears that agreement on a key U.S. stimulus bill will not be reached until after the presidential election on November 3

International Monetary Fund on Wednesday downgraded its growth forecast for Asia-Pacific. The IMF downgraded its forecast for Asia-Pacific to -2.2% in 2020.

In another update, Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will face off in their second and final debate on Thursday night.

9. 20 AM: Opening session

Market indices opened on a bearish note on Thursday, amid weak global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was falling 30 points indicating negative trend in domestic grounds today.

9. 10 AM:Market outlook

As per Reliance Securities,NSE-NIFTY witnessed sharp decline after testing its psychological hurdle point of 12,000 level, but after a corresponding bounce back, finished trade on positive note. On the daily chart, the index has formed an indecisive pattern-Doji. As mentioned earlier, our bearish stance will remain intact as we believe the index will soon resume its southward journey. In case of breakout, the index will test 11,250 and 11,430 levels. However a stable move below its last week's low of 11,661 level will confirm the short-term bearish reversal for the index. That could drag the index towards 11,400 mark.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,840 and then at 11,782 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,952 and then at 12,006 levels.

9.00 AM: Earnings today

Investors are also awaiting Sept quarter earnings reports will provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Holdings, Bharti Infratel, Biocon, Coforge, HDFC AMC, L&T Finance, 3i Infotech, Bajaj Holdings, SBI Cards & Payments, Uco Bank are among the top companies that will be reporting their Q2 earnings.

8. 50 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,108.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,633.53 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 October, provisional data showed.

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, Indian rupee pared earlier gains and settled 9 paise lower at 73.58 per dollar on Wednesday, over its previous close of 73.49, amid weak cues from Asian equities.

Commenting on Rupee, Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking said,"As of now, we are expecting the rupee to trade with a depreciating bias in the near-term, given RBI's persistent attempts to cap upside in the unit. Moreover, the dollar index also has some scope to rebound from current levels, if the US stimulus package does not materialise. Volatility on the local unit is expected to increase in the run-up to the US elections, and the rupee could depreciate towards the 74.20 mark in the coming sessions."

8. 30 AM: Closing on Wednesday

