10 shares for 1? Major stock splits and bonuses to watch out for this week

The second week of January will see a flurry of corporate actions that could reshape portfolios and reward investors. From stock splits to bonus issues and even a major demerger, key companies are gearing up to deliver significant changes.
Several notable names, including Shriram Finance and Julien Agro Infratech, have lined up corporate actions that aim to enhance liquidity and shareholder value. According to data from the BSE, here’s what’s on the radar:
Stock Splits
Bonus Issues
Dividends
VTM Limited: An interim dividend of Rs.0.25 per share will be distributed to shareholders on record as of the designated date.
Major Corporate Action: ITC Demerger
One of the week’s most anticipated events is ITC Limited’s demerger of its hotel business, effective January 6, 2025. Eligible shareholders will receive 1 share of ITC Hotels for every 10 ITC shares held.
Post-demerger, ITC will retain a 40% stake in the hotel business, while the remaining 60% will go to shareholders. ITC Hotels is expected to list in February, positioning itself as a standalone entity.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today