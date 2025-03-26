1000% dividend! This multibagger stock to trade ex-date today; rises 10x in 5 years; check details

TVS Motor shares dividend: Shares of two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company shall trade ex-dividend today as multibagger automobile firm had announced an interim dividend for their eligible shareholders of the company earlier this week. The dividend payment shall be made within a period of 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on March 13, declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share (1,000 per cent) on 47,50,87,114 equity shares of Re 1 each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs 475 crore, for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, said TVS Motor Company in the exchange filing.



"The interim dividend declared will be paid to those shareholders, who hold shares in physical form and/or in electronic form and whose names appear in the Register of Members and/or depositories respectively, as at the close of working hours on March 26, 2025, being the Record date fixed by the company for this purpose," it added.



Shares of TVS Motor Company Ltd settled at Rs 2417.70 on Wednesday, falling more than a per cent for the day. The total market capitalization of the company stood close to Rs 1.15 lakh crore. The stock has dropped more than 18 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 2,958.15 hit in September 2024.



Shares of TVS Motor have surged nearly 1,000 per cent in the last five years from Rs 250 levels in March 2020 to Rs 2,500 in March 2025. The stock has soared more than 300 per cent in the last few years. Despite falling 16 per cent in the last six months, the stock has still managed to post 18 per cent gains in the last one year.



TVSL is a perfect play on consistent rise in blended domestic 2W market share; continuous outperformance in exports growth; and potential for structural margin rise, said Elara Capital. It expects a revenue CAGR of 14.4 per cent, an EBITDA CAGR of 23.2 per cent and an EPS CAGR of 28.4 per cent, with margin expansion of 270 bps in FY24-27E.



"Based on our back-of-the envelope calculation, we believe TVSL’s ICE EBITDA margins are already closer to 13 per cent, which is a key positive for blended margins going forward. We value TVSL at 31 times 2027E EPS and assign Rs 98 to TVS Credit Services. We revise TVS Motor to 'buy' with an unchanged target price of Rs 2,979," Elara Capital said.



TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has agreed to acquire additional 8.26 per cent of the share capital of The GO Corporation (GOAG), Switzerland from its existing shareholder for a total consideration of CHF 500,000, said the company in an exchange filing. Its stake in GOAG will increase to 100 per cent, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary.



Being well-placed among listed players, we expect the company’s revenue/ebitda/PAT to grow by 15 per cent/18 per cent/24 per cent CAGR over FY24E-27E, respectively, said Axis Securities. "We like TVS because of its engineering and R&D capabilities, strong domestic retail network, export recovery, and increasing sales volumes from premium offerings in developed countries," it said.



Axis expects TVS Motor to deliver a strong ROCE ranging between 23-26 per cent over the next few years. With the domestic competitive intensity expected to increase over the next few quarters in the EV and mid-weight motorcycle category, along with challenges in exports due to dollar appreciation, we value the stock at a lower," it added with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 2,650.



TVS Motor Company has announced that its TVS HLX range has crossed 4 million in global sales. Launched first in 2013 in Africa, the TVS HLX series has been instrumental in transforming millions of lives. It is now sold in 57 countries across Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. The TVS HLX series has been a bellwether in the easy mobility solution segment, said the company.



Among other brokerage firms, Nuvama Institutional Equities, FundsIndia and Emkay Global Financial Services have a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 3,100, Rs 3,074 and Rs 2,800, respectively. However, Geojit Financial Services and Prabhudas Lilladher have a 'hold' rating on it with target prices of Rs 2,800 and Rs 2,461, respectively.