ACME Solar shares off 2% from day's high despite securing Rs 1,571 crore project funding

The stock had also not reacted positively to ACME Solar's previous update on Wednesday, when it informed stock exchanges that a wholly owned subsidiary ACME Marigold Urja executed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to set up a 130 MW Round the clock (RTC) renewable energy power project. The same day ACME Solar said it emerged as a successful bidder in SECI's e-reverse auction for the "Selection of RE Power Developers for assured Peak Supply of 6000 MWh (1500 MW x 4 Hrs.) from ISTS-Connected RE Projects in India, under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (SECI-FDRE-IX)".

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On Thursday, ACME Solar said the project has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SECI at a tariff of Rs 6.28 per unit. It will combine solar generation with a 1,350 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) to provide assured peak power and meet the supply obligations under the PPA.

The project entails a total capital expenditure of Rs 2,123 crore and is part of ACME Solar's broader battery-storage capital deployment programme for the current financial year. The company said grid connectivity is already operational, while the pooling substation and dedicated transmission line are in advanced stages of completion and land for the project has been substantially secured.

ACME Solar said the project is being developed entirely within Rajasthan, which it described as an increasingly important hub for its hybrid renewable capacity. The company has a diversified portfolio of 8,370 MW spanning solar, wind, storage, firm and dispatchable renewable energy and hybrid solutions.

