Adani Enterprises shares jump 4% after block deal worth Rs 1,832 crore. Details here

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd surged 4.14 per cent in Wednesday's trade to hit a high of Rs 2,235.60 following a block deal. The stock was last seen trading 3.56 per cent up at Rs 2,223.10. Despite the mentioned rise, it has slipped 26.30 per cent in the last six months.

As per BSE data, 84,48,975 shares, valued at Rs 1,831.82 crore, changed hands today. The deal happened at a price of Rs 2,168.10 per share. The official buyers and sellers of the block deals are not yet known.

Turnover on the counter was at Rs 1,845.49 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 2,56,995.65 crore.

On technical setup, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 30-day, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 50.12. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 101.04 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 14.49. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 22.02 with a return on equity (RoE) of 14.34.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 73.97 per cent stake in the company.