Adani Green Energy shares in focus as report says TotalEnergies may pare stake

Shares of Adani Green Energy are in focus Tuesday morning after Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, indicated the French firm may sell part of its stake in the Adani group company to capitalise on rising valuations, Bloomberg reported.

Data showed Totalenergies Renewables Indian Ocean Ltd owned 15.79 per cent stake while Totalenergies Solar Wind Indian Ocean Ltd held another 3.46 per cent stake in the company as on June 30.

Advertisement

In a press release, TotalEnergies said it intends to focus its investments on the main deregulated markets (United States, Europe, Brazil) in which the Company deploys its integrated model.

TotalEnergies said it implemented with consistency its balanced and profitable transition strategy, anchored on two pillars: Oil & Gas, mainly LNG, and Integrated Power. The company plans to increase energy production (oil, gas and electricity) by 4 per cent per year through 2030 while reducing emissions from its operations.

While confirming its growth objectives, TotalEnergies announces a $7.5 billion savings program over 2026-2030.

The company reduced its net capex guidance to $16 billion in 2026 and $15-17 billion per year during 2027-2030, down $1 billion per year compared to previous guidance. TotalEnergies said it would remain focused on high margin Upstream projects and stay selective on low-carbon capex, which will represent $4 billion per year, including $3 to 4 billion per year for the Integrated Power business.

Advertisement

TotalEnergies plans for 3 per cent per year oil and gas growth between 2024 and 2030. In 2025 and 2026, this growth will exceed 3 per centg per year, benefiting from the start-up of several high-margin oil projects (Offshore US, Brazil, Iraq, Uganda) and major LNG and gas projects (NFE in Qatar, Jerun in Malaysia), it said.

Integrated LNG is expected to deliver cash flow growth of more than 70 per cent by 20302 compared to 2024 at $70/b and $8/Mbtu. This is driven by 50% sales growth that is mainly coming from LNG projects in the United States and Qatar (Rio Grande LNG Train 1-4 in the United-States, NFE and NFS in Qatar), which are among the most competitive in the world. In addition, the Company will develop gas-to-power integration, mainly in the United States and Europe, in order to complete its Integrated Power business model.

Advertisement

TotalEnergies plans to increase electricity production by approximately 20 per cent per year through 2030, resulting in 100 to 120 TWh/y of electricity production, of which 70 per cent is renewable and 30 per cent flexible gas. The Integrated Power segment will be free cash-flow positive by 2028 and achieve a ROACE of 12 per cent by 2030. TotalEnergies’ profitable diversification through the electricity value chain is positively differentiating versus peers and creates value for shareholders by contributing to dividend growth regardless of Oil & Gas cycles and thus, enhancing the Company’s resilience.

