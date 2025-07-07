Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) are in focus today after the Adani Group firm unveiled the world's first steel slag road at any port, logging a new global benchmark in circular economy-led development.

Adani Ports shares ended 0.44% lower at Rs 1424.745 on Friday. In the last session, market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.07 lakh crore on BSE. Total 0.38 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.50 crore on BSE. Adani Ports shares have lost 5.22 per cent in one year and risen 17 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Adani Ports stock has a one-year beta of 1.48, indicating very high volatility during the period. Adani Ports shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The road connects the Multi-Purpose Berth (MPB-1) to the coal yard and spans 1.1 km within the Hazira Port. The port uses processed steel slag aggregates - a byproduct of steel manufacturing - demonstrating how industrial waste can be repurposed into high-performance, durable infrastructure.

The project has been developed as part of Phase-II of the Bulk and General Cargo Terminal (BGCT) expansion in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) and the Union Ministry of Science and Technology.

CSIR-CRRI have made the road's flexible pavement design. This raises load-bearing capacity and longevity while cutting down on construction costs and environmental impact. The initiative aligns with the 'waste to wealth' mission and reinforces APSEZ's commitment to environmentally conscious port development.

Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Member (Science and Technology), NITI Aayog, inaugurated the road at Hazira Port in the presence of Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director-General, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR, and Dr Manoranjan Parida, Director, CSIR-CRRI and President, Indian Roads Congress.