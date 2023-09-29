Adani Total Gas, Mirza International, and more: These stocks fell up to 83% so far in 2023

The benchmark BSE Sensex has surged over 8 per cent this year to 65,828 on September 29 from 60,840 on December 30, 2022. On the other hand, some prominent BSE-listed stocks have fallen up to 83 per cent. Because of this steep fall, these stocks that were once considered multi-baggers have now turned into wealth destroyers. Here is the full list.

Shares of Adani Total Gas tanked 83 per cent in 2023 to Rs 613.5 as on September 29 from the year-end closing price of Rs 3,695 on December 30, 2022. Also, the market cap has declined to Rs 67,473 crore from Rs 4.06 lakh crore. It was followed by Footwear maker Mirza International (Red Tape) as this stock has declined 82 per cent to Rs 44.2 from Rs 247.9 and lost m-cap from Rs 2,982 crore to Rs 611 crore.

Adani Energy Solutions with a fall of 69 per cent to Rs 809 from Rs 2,592 is in the third spot. It was followed by PC Jeweller which declined 68 per cent to Rs 26.3 from Rs 83.05 on December 30, 2022, and number five in the list is Toyam Sports which has slipped 63 per cent to Rs 6 from Rs 16.3.

EKI Energy Services is ranked the sixth biggest wealth destroyer as the share plunged 63 per cent to Rs 477.8 on September 29, 2023, from Rs 1291.4. NIIT Ltd (down 61 per cent YTD), Confidence Futuristic Energetech (down 54 per cent), GRM Overseas (down 54 per cent), and Adani Green Energy (down 50 per cent) are among the major losers in the list. Overall, as many as 10 stocks in the BSE 500 index have plunged somewhere between 50 per cent and 83 per cent in the current year.

Seven other stocks on the list, including Axita Cotton, Baroda Rayon Corporation, Adani Wilmar, Kiri Industries, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, Music Broadcast, and New Delhi Television, have also declined over 40 per cent in 2023.