Adani Wilmar Q3 results: Profit zooms 105% to Rs 411 crore YoY; stock up 7%

Adani Wilmar Ltd on Monday said it recorded a healthy volume growth during the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25) despite significant price hikes due to a surge in raw material costs.

"For Q3 FY25, operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was at Rs 792 crore with a PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 411 crore (up by 105 per cent year-on-year. The company has been delivering strong profits over the last five quarters. It recorded revenue of Rs 16,859 crore in Q3 FY25, which is a growth of 31 per cent YoY with an underlying volume growth of 5 per cent YoY. Edible oils and Food & FMCG segments delivered strong double-digit revenue growth of 38 per cent YoY and 22 per cent YoY, respectively," Adani Wilmar stated in a release.

"The company has been expanding its distribution network to access more towns, reaching over 43K rural towns directly by the end of December 2024. This marks substantial progress from just over 5,000 towns in March 2022. The goal is to reach over 50,000 rural towns by the end of FY25 and drive the penetration of outlets as well as volume offtake in these new outlets," it also said.

In Q3 FY25, revenue from alternate channels increased at a strong double-digit rate YoY, with revenue over the past 12 months at around Rs 3,300 crore. The e-commerce (including quick commerce) sales volume continued to grow rapidly at 41 per cent YoY. The company enhanced its capabilities in leveraging data and data visualization for better decision-making, resulting in improved fulfillment rates and more efficient ad spends," Adani Wilmar further stated.

It said edible oil volume grew by 4 per cent YoY and recorded revenue of Rs 13,387 crore in Q3 FY25, up by 38 per cent YoY. "Branded sales declined in low single digits, primarily due to double-digit decline in packed palm oil sales and downtrading by consumers. Branded sales increased across all other edible oils," Adani Wilmar added.

Shares of Adani Wilmar saw a sharp uptick after the quarterly results were announced. The stock jumped 7.21 per cent to hit a high of Rs 270.

In a separate development, billionaire Gautam Adani's group has announced its exit from FMCG joint venture Adani Wilmar by selling its entire stake to the Singaporean partner and in the open market for over $2 billion.