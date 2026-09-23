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Aditya Infotech share price in focus as QIP kicks off; key details 

Aditya Infotech share price in focus as QIP kicks off; key details 

Aditya Infotech said the floor price in respect of the issue has been determined, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, as Rs 3,648.43 per equity share.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 7:48 AM IST
Aditya Infotech share price in focus as QIP kicks off; key details Aditya Infotech said its board has adopted the preliminary placement document dated September 22, together with the application form in connection with the issue.

Shares of Aditya Infotech Ltd are in focus on Wednesday as the board of security and surveillance technology company announced opening of its Rs 1,500 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP), setting a floor price of Rs 3,648.43 per share, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The floor price was at a mere 0.21 per cent discount to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 3,656.40 apiece.

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Aditya Infotech said its board has adopted the preliminary placement document dated September 22, together with the application form in connection with the issue.

"In furtherance of above, the QIP Committee has fixed the ‘relevant date’ for the purpose of the Issue, in terms of Regulation 171(b)(i) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, as September 22, 2026, and accordingly the floor price in respect of the issue has been determined, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, as Rs 3,648.43 per equity share," the CP Plus operator said.

Aditya Infotech said Pursuant to Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and in accordance with the approval of the shareholders accorded through a special resolution on September 19, 2026, the company may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price so calculated for the issue.

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"The issue price will be determined by the company in consultation with the Lead Managers appointed for the issue. Trading window for dealing in the securities of the company is already closed for all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives and the same shall remain closed till 48 hours after determination of issue price per equity shares," Aditya Infotech  said.

IIFL Capital Services Limited, formerly IIFL Securities Limited, and ICICI Securities Limited are said to be the Book Running Lead Managers.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 7:45 AM IST
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