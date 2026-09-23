Aditya Infotech share price in focus as QIP kicks off; key details 

"In furtherance of above, the QIP Committee has fixed the ‘relevant date’ for the purpose of the Issue, in terms of Regulation 171(b)(i) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, as September 22, 2026, and accordingly the floor price in respect of the issue has been determined, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, as Rs 3,648.43 per equity share," the CP Plus operator said.

Aditya Infotech said Pursuant to Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and in accordance with the approval of the shareholders accorded through a special resolution on September 19, 2026, the company may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price so calculated for the issue.

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"The issue price will be determined by the company in consultation with the Lead Managers appointed for the issue. Trading window for dealing in the securities of the company is already closed for all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives and the same shall remain closed till 48 hours after determination of issue price per equity shares," Aditya Infotech said.

IIFL Capital Services Limited, formerly IIFL Securities Limited, and ICICI Securities Limited are said to be the Book Running Lead Managers.