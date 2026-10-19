Adroit Infotech shares jump 5% as firm to buy majority stake in Verso Altima Group

Adroit Infotech Ltd shares jumped 5% in Monday's trade, after the company entered into a non-binding agreement to acquire a majority equity stake in Verso Altima Group d.o.o., a business integrator and digital solutions provider headquartered in Zagreb, Croatia. The proposed acquisition is aimed at expanding Adroit Infotech's presence in Europe and strengthening its capabilities in SAP services, telecom engineering and digital transformation.
Verso Altima Group has standalone revenue of approximately 13 million euros, according to the company's October 16 announcement. Following the successful completion of the transaction, Adroit Infotech expects its consolidated revenue to reach an estimated $23-25 million, equivalent to approximately ₹225-250 crore, as stated in its exchange filing. The proposed acquisition is expected to combine Verso Altima Group's European presence with the technical capabilities and proprietary products of Adroit Infotech's subsidiary, Verso Altima India Ltd.