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Adroit Infotech shares jump 5% as firm to buy majority stake in Verso Altima Group

Adroit Infotech shares jump 5% as firm to buy majority stake in Verso Altima Group

ADROITINFO12.76(4.93%)

Adroit Infotech said the transaction would be completed without third-party debt. It plans to fund the acquisition through a combination of internal accruals, proceeds from a preferential equity issue and a rights issue.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 10:03 AM IST
Adroit Infotech shares jump 5% as firm to buy majority stake in Verso Altima GroupAdroit Infotech shares touched a high of ₹12.70, up around 5% from their previous close of ₹12.10.

Adroit Infotech Ltd shares jumped 5% in Monday's trade, after the company entered into a non-binding agreement to acquire a majority equity stake in Verso Altima Group d.o.o., a business integrator and digital solutions provider headquartered in Zagreb, Croatia. The proposed acquisition is aimed at expanding Adroit Infotech's presence in Europe and strengthening its capabilities in SAP services, telecom engineering and digital transformation.

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Verso Altima Group has standalone revenue of approximately 13 million euros, according to the company's October 16 announcement. Following the successful completion of the transaction, Adroit Infotech expects its consolidated revenue to reach an estimated $23-25 million, equivalent to approximately ₹225-250 crore, as stated in its exchange filing. The proposed acquisition is expected to combine Verso Altima Group's European presence with the technical capabilities and proprietary products of Adroit Infotech's subsidiary, Verso Altima India Ltd.

Adroit Infotech shares touched a high of ₹12.70, up 5% from their previous close of ₹12.10. The stock opened at ₹12.70 and also touched a low of ₹12.70 during the session.

Adroit Infotech acquisition: Funding and strategic plans

The company said the transaction would be completed without third-party debt. It plans to fund the acquisition through a combination of internal accruals, proceeds from a preferential equity issue and a rights issue. The cost of the acquisition is yet to be finalised and will be determined after financial due diligence and the execution of a definitive share purchase agreement.

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The proposed deal remains subject to due diligence, the execution of definitive share purchase agreements, necessary board authorisations and customary regulatory approvals in India and Croatia. The October 16 filing describes the agreement as non-binding, meaning the acquisition is not yet complete.

How the proposed acquisition could expand Adroit Infotech's business

The company said the combination would strengthen its capabilities in SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management (BRIM), which covers areas such as subscription billing, flexible pricing, partner revenue settlements and order-to-cash automation. It also expects to expand opportunities in SAP licensing, systems integration, implementation and consulting, application management, and managed services.

The proposed combination would bring together Verso Altima Group's European client-facing operations with the technical delivery capabilities of Verso Altima India Ltd. The latter has more than 250 SAP professionals and proprietary products including VAI 360 CRM, VAI Check Box and VAI IntelHubX, according to the company's announcement.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026 10:03 AM IST
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