'A proud moment. A new chapter': Lalit Modi announces British Citizenship at Oxford Union

🇬🇧 A PROUD MOMENT. A NEW CHAPTER. Today, 14 November 2026, I had the honour of addressing the Oxford Union, where I publicly shared a very special and personal milestone. I AM PROUD TO BE A BRITISH CITIZEN. 🇬🇧 On 15 September 2026, surrounded by family and friends, I celebrated my British citizenship at a ceremony that will always hold a special place in my heart. The United Kingdom has been my home for many years. It is a country I have come to admire and appreciate deeply — its people, institutions, traditions and values. Becoming British is a privilege and a responsibility that I embrace with pride, gratitude and a genuine sense of belonging. My life’s journey has been shaped by different cultures and experiences, and I look forward to continuing to contribute positively to the country I proudly call home. Thank you to my family, friends and everyone who has been part of this journey, and to the Oxford Union for providing such a memorable occasion to share this news. A new chapter, with much to look forward to. And on His Majesty King Charles III’s birthday, a particularly special day to share this moment. God Save the King! 🇬🇧👑 Lalit Modi Founder IPL #BritishCitizen #OxfordUnion #UnitedKingdom #GodSaveTheKing — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) November 14, 2026

“I am proud to be a British citizen,” Modi said, adding that he had celebrated the milestone on September 15 “surrounded by family and friends".

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He described British citizenship as both “a privilege and a responsibility", saying he embraced it “with pride, gratitude and a genuine sense of belonging".

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UK is my home, says Modi

Modi said the United Kingdom had been his home for many years and that he had come to admire its people, institutions, traditions and values.

“The United Kingdom has been my home for many years. It is a country I have come to admire and appreciate deeply,” he wrote.

Reflecting on his international journey, Modi said his life had been shaped by “different cultures and experiences" and that he looked forward to continuing to contribute positively to the country he now calls home.

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Announcement at Oxford Union

The former IPL chairman made the announcement during an address at the Oxford Union, the University of Oxford’s celebrated debating society. The Union’s event listing had scheduled Modi to speak on November 14 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

Modi also thanked his family, friends and the Oxford Union for providing “such a memorable occasion” to share the news. He ended his post with the words "A new chapter, with much to look forward to,” alongside the hashtag #GodSaveTheKing.

A major personal milestone

The announcement marks a significant personal development for Modi, who left India nearly 16 years ago and has largely been based in the UK. The citizenship was confirmed as of September 15, while Modi chose to make it public during his Oxford Union appearance.

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Modi is best known for founding the IPL and pioneering its franchise-based model, which transformed cricket into a major global commercial property. The Oxford Union described him as the founder of a league now valued at over $20 billion.

His announcement drew wide attention in India and the UK, with his statement that the UK is now his home.