Aegis Logistics shares: Arm to buy 90% stake in Tristar for $809 mn; stock up 111% in 6 months

For the financial year ended December 31, Tristar generated $ 1.4 billion revenue, $ 257 million Ebitda and $ 82 million net profit on a consolidated basis. The proposed acquisition is subject receipt of regulatory approvals under the applicable competition and anti-trust laws and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The acquisition is expected to be completed in Q4 FY27.

Chairman and Managing Director at Aegis Logistics, Raj Chandaria, said: “The acquisition of Tristar will kick-off Aegis’ transformation from a domestically focused operator into an international energy logistics platform with significant global reach and expanded service offerings. The transaction will allow Aegis to benefit from greater scale, as well as business and geographic diversification. Furthermore, the acquisition will grant Aegis with access to an extensive network of blue-chip customers and premier industry partners within the Tristar ecosystem.

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The combination of Aegis and Tristar’s complementary capabilities is expected to unlock material synergies across the integrated business. This acquisition is expected to create an immediate contribution to overall profitability and also

provides important long-term strategic benefits for Aegis."



Founder and Group CEO at Tristar Group, Eugene Mayne, said: "This partnership brings together complementary strengths, capabilities and a shared vision for the future, creating significant opportunities to expand our reach and strengthen our position in the energy logistics sector. Together, we look forward to building a more competitive and globally connected business, while upholding our unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence and delivering long-term value to our customers.”

Chairman of Agility Global PLC, Tarek Sultan, said: “Over 23 years of Agility’s ownership, Tristar’s strong leadership and operational excellence, backed by our patient capital and active management, helped scale the company from US$ 13.5mn in revenue into a global integrated energy logistics platform generating US$ 1.4bn in revenue across 30 countries. This disciplined exit crystallizes value for our shareholders while enabling Agility to concentrate on its growth priorities. Aegis, with its strategic capital, deep sector expertise, and platform scale, combined with Tristar’s world-class capabilities and extensive customer base, are well-positioned together.”

