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Aegis Logistics shares: Arm to buy 90% stake in Tristar for $809 mn; stock up 111% in 6 months

Aegis Logistics shares: Arm to buy 90% stake in Tristar for $809 mn; stock up 111% in 6 months

AEGISLOG1,406.60(2.99%)

For the financial year ended December 31, Tristar generated $ 1.4 billion revenue, $ 257 million Ebitda and $ 82 million net profit on a consolidated basis.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 7:55 AM IST
Aegis Logistics shares: Arm to buy 90% stake in Tristar for $809 mn; stock up 111% in 6 monthsAegis Logistics: The proposed acquisition is subject receipt of regulatory approvals under the applicable competition and anti-trust laws and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Multibagger stock: Shares of Aegis Logistics Ltd, which are up 111 per cent in the past six months, are in focus on Wednesday after the company said its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, Aegis Logistics International Pte Ltd, has entered into a definitive agreement under which Aegis proposes to acquire 89.8 per cent stake in Tristar Holdings from Agility Tristar Holdings Limited, Gulf Investment Corporation and Diamond Holdings for an equity consideration of $ 809 million. This included contingent and interest for deferred consideration.

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Tristar, Aegis Logistics said, is an integrated liquid logistics solutions provider offering end-to-end liquid logistics services including maritime logistics, road transport, fuel tank storage, fuel distribution and aviation fueling. It is incorporated in Dubai and has operations in 30 countries globally.

For the financial year ended December 31, Tristar generated $ 1.4 billion revenue, $ 257 million Ebitda and $ 82 million net profit on a consolidated basis. The proposed acquisition is subject receipt of regulatory approvals under the applicable competition and anti-trust laws and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The acquisition is expected to be completed in Q4 FY27.

Chairman and Managing Director at Aegis Logistics, Raj Chandaria, said: “The acquisition of Tristar will kick-off Aegis’ transformation from a domestically focused operator into an international energy logistics platform with significant global reach and expanded service offerings. The transaction will allow Aegis to benefit from greater scale, as well as business and geographic diversification. Furthermore, the acquisition will grant Aegis with access to an extensive network of blue-chip customers and premier industry partners within the Tristar ecosystem.

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The combination of Aegis and Tristar’s complementary capabilities is expected to unlock material synergies across the integrated business. This acquisition is expected to create an immediate contribution to overall profitability and also
provides important long-term strategic benefits for Aegis."


Founder and Group CEO at Tristar Group, Eugene Mayne, said: "This partnership brings together complementary strengths, capabilities and a shared vision for the future, creating significant opportunities to expand our reach and strengthen our position in the energy logistics sector. Together, we look forward to building a more competitive and globally connected business, while upholding our unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence and delivering long-term value to our customers.”

Chairman of Agility Global PLC, Tarek Sultan, said: “Over 23 years of Agility’s ownership, Tristar’s strong leadership and operational excellence, backed by our patient capital and active management, helped scale the company from US$ 13.5mn in revenue into a global integrated energy logistics platform generating US$ 1.4bn in revenue across 30 countries. This disciplined exit crystallizes value for our shareholders while enabling Agility to concentrate on its growth priorities. Aegis, with its strategic capital, deep sector expertise, and platform scale, combined with Tristar’s world-class capabilities and extensive customer base, are well-positioned together.”

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 7:55 AM IST
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