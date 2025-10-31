Shares under Rs 10! 3 penny stocks gave up to 582% returns in 6 months

Indian equity markets have been on a steady upward climb over the past six months. The Nifty 50 gained nearly 6 per cent, while the Sensex added 5 per cent during the same period. The rally was even better in the broader market, with the BSE Smallcap index surging 14 per cent. Amid this, a few penny stocks trading under Rs 10 delivered jaw-dropping returns, outpacing benchmark indices.

Onesource Industries and Ventures Ltd: 582 per cent gains in six months

Onesource Industries and Ventures' stock skyrocketed from Rs 1.23 to Rs 8.39 on the BSE in just six months, translating into a staggering 582 per cent return. On Friday, the stock was trading 2.31 per cent higher at Rs 8.87, after hitting its 52-week high of Rs 14.92 on October 13.

The company operates in the agriculture commodities space, primarily dealing in rice, pulses, and grains.

Ontic Finserve Ltd: 292 per cent gains in six months

Ontic Finserve Ltd also delivered stellar returns, climbing from Rs 0.71 to Rs 2.79 on the BSE over the past six months—a gain of 292 per cent. On Friday, the stock was up 2.79 per cent at Rs 2.79, and notably, it has surged nearly 50 per cent in the last one month alone.

Ontic Finserve functions as a financial consultant, offering advisory services and financial products to corporates and businesses.

Avance Technologies Ltd: 225 per cent gains in six months

Avance Technologies Ltd rounded off the list with a robust rally, moving from Rs 0.63 to Rs 2.05 on the BSE in six months, marking 225 per cent gains. However, on Friday, the stock was trading 4.65 per cent lower at Rs 2.05.

The company is engaged in software development, providing platforms for mobile marketing, subscriber management, call conferencing, and web integration solutions.