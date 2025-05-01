ALH Dhruv Army, Air Force versions cleared for operations: HAL

Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) informed bourses on Thursday that its Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv Army and Air Force versions are cleared for operations. "It is now intimated that the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv Army and Air Force versions are cleared for operations based on the Defect Investigation (DI) Committee recommendations. A time-bound plan for the resumption of operations has been worked out with the users," the state-run firm said.

HAL earlier slammed reports with "malicious intentions" after the ALH crash in Gujarat. "Of late, ever since the unfortunate accident of ALH operated by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in January, speculative and stories with malicious intentions on HAL are being written and published on these platforms. These stories are authored by so-called Defence analysts, former pilots, officers of the Defence Forces and arm-chair critics. These stories. are written without offering HAL's perspective, and arguments are one-sided and biased," it stated.

"There are inaccuracies and references to outdated issues that have long been resolved by HAL by taking its customers into confidence. HAL cannot respond to or comment on all these reports one-on-one due to the sensitive nature of Defence issues and products. HAL would like to reiterate that it is working with all its customers including the Indian Air Force and is confident of handling the critical issues that are innate to the Defence Aeronautics and complex flying platforms," it added.

A Board of Inquiry was launched after an Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv crashed in Gujarat's Porbandar, resulting in the deaths of three crew members, including two pilots and one aircrew member. Officials said the incident occurred when the ICG ALH MK-III helicopter, on a routine training sortie, crashed while landing at Porbandar airport.

State-owned HAL is one of several firms which have benefited from increased government capital expenditure as well as a push to localise defence manufacturing. The company manufactures military aircraft, helicopters and engines, and also offers maintenance and repair services. It counts maintenance as its biggest business.

Meanwhile, shares of HAL settled 2.68 per cent lower at Rs 4,486.25 on Wednesday. Domestic benchmarks remained closed today due to 'Maharashtra Day'. Trading will resume at usual hours on Friday.