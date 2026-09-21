AMFI rejig: IRFC, Vedanta shares may move to midcap list, SBI Funds' largecap entry likely

Nuvama Institutional Equities in a fresh note said it expects largecap stocks such as Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) and Vedanta Ltd to move to midcap list, while seeing entry of SBI Funds Management Ltd in the largecap category. AMFI is expected to announce the re-categorisation in the first week of January 2027 and, as per prevailing average market capitalisation levels, the domestic brokerage estimated the largecap cut-off at Rs 1.12 lakh crore, up from Rs 1.06 lakh crore in June 2026. The midcap cut-off is seen at Rs 36,800 crore against Rs 33,600 crore in June 2026.

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The cut-off period will run from July 1 to Dec 31, 2026, with the final categorisation taking effect from February 1, 2027. As per Nuvama, Bosch, Siemens Energy India, Lodha Developers, Zydus Lifesciences; Lenskart Solutions and GE Vernova T&D India are some of the midcap stocks that can be recategorised as largecaps. Recent debutant SBI Funds could be a new entry to the largecap basket.