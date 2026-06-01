Ashish Kacholia stock surges 625% in 4 years; brokerages see more upside ahead

Ashish Kacholia Portfolio stocks: Domestic brokerage firms continue to remain positive on Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd, one of the stocks from Ashish Kacholia's portfolio, which has delivered multibagger returns to the investors in the last few years. Brokerage firms still see more upside left in the counter.

Shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics jumped more than 5.09 per cent to Rs 3,143.35 on Monday, hitting its new 52-week high, commanding a total market capitalization close to Rs 14,500 crore. The stock has gained more than 625 per cent in the last four years, while it soared more nearly 60 per cent in the last one year. It has gained more than 40 per cent in 2026 so far.

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Shaily Engineering Plastics reported a 40 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 40 crore, while its revenue increased 9 per cent YoY to Rs 237 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. It reported an ebitda of Rs 69 crore, up 27 per cent on a yearly basis, while margins improved sharply by 420 basis points to 29.3 per cent for the quarter.

Shaily has nearly four decades of experience in high-precision manufacturing, supplies products across healthcare, consumer, personal care, appliances, automotive and lighting, and caters to global brands such as IKEA, Unilever, Gillette, P&G, GE and Garrett. It is also among a select global players in complex products such as IP-led insulin and GLP-1 pens, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

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It said the healthcare business is positioned for multifold growth after the semaglutide patent expired in March 2026 in markets including India, Canada and Brazil. In most GLP-1 engagements, Shaily has been chosen as the sole device supplier, the brokerage said. It plans to expand pen capacity fivefold to more than 150 million units by 4QFY28 with an investment of over Rs 600 crore.

The brokerage expects healthcare revenue of Rs 880 crore by FY28E, or more than 50 per cent of revenue. It has flagged opportunities in consumer electronics and semiconductors, supported by an Rs 500 crore fundraising plan. Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on Shaily with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 3,404. However, it has cautions that any large earnings miss could trigger a valuation de-rating after a sharp run-up in the stock.

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Shaily Engineering Plastics is India’s largest exporter of plastics components and provides end-to-end solutions in plastic products and services, operating 7 manufacturing facilities in Gujarat with over 200 injection molding machines. Its clientele comprises prestigious brands across Consumer, Industrial and Healthcare sectors such as Gillette, P&G, Unilever, GE Appliances, Wockhardt, Dr. Reddy’s and more.

Shaily Engineering Plastics has a presence across consumer, healthcare and industrial segments, and supplies automotive components. It serves IKEA, Gillette, P&G, GE Appliances and Schaeffler in domestic and export markets. Shaily specialises in commodity and high-performance polymers, is India’s only licensed Torlon processor, and also runs a steel furniture factory, said SBI Securities

Shaily is among the few companies with patented fixed-dose and auto-injector pen technology for GLP-1 agonists and insulin. In 4QFY26, its Harmony and Neo semaglutide pens were launched in India and overseas. A customer launched semaglutide pens in Canada, one got tentative US approval for semaglutide, another received EMA authorisation for teriparatide, and Shaily won a Rs 423 crore four-year domestic order, SBI Securities said.

A 75 million-unit Abu Dhabi pen and auto-injector plant, due in 4QFY28, will lift global capacity to about 150 million units. The March 2026, 25 million semaglutide line is at 45 per cent efficiency with 8 per cent rejects, and another 25 million units is due by August 2026, it added with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 3,220 and flagged a Korean semiconductor tray pact, with OSAT supplies from 4QFY27.

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Ashish Kacholia and his affiliate Suryavanshi Commotrade cumulatively own nearly 23.94 lakh equity shares or 5.21 per cent stake in Shaily Engineering Plastics as of March 31, 2026. His stake in the company valued more than 750 crore as of Monday's high. According to the data from Trendlyne, Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 51 stocks with a net worth of over Rs. 3,009.7 crore.