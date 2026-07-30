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Car ownership vs ride-hailing: Is buying a car still the smarter financial choice?

Car ownership vs ride-hailing: Is buying a car still the smarter financial choice?

Owning a car has long been viewed as a symbol of financial stability, but rising ownership costs are prompting many urban consumers to reconsider the economics. As ride-hailing services become more accessible, the debate is shifting from affordability to whether owning a car still offers the best value.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 1:58 PM IST
Car ownership vs ride-hailing: Is buying a car still the smarter financial choice?The choice between owning a car and relying on ride-hailing services depends on individual travel patterns. For those who drive every day or need a vehicle for family use, ownership can still offer value.

Buying a car has long been considered a major financial milestone. But with rising ownership costs and the growing popularity of app-based ride-hailing services, many urban professionals are beginning to ask a different question: Is owning a car still the most economical option?

The answer increasingly depends not just on affordability, but on how often the vehicle is used and the total cost of ownership over its lifetime.

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The true cost of owning a car

Take the example of a ₹20 lakh car. With a ₹4 lakh down payment and a five-year loan, monthly EMIs can range between ₹30,000 and ₹32,000. For someone commuting 50-70 km a day, fuel expenses can easily reach ₹20,000 a month. Insurance, servicing, routine maintenance, tyre replacements and repairs can add another ₹5,000-8,000 every month.

Parking is another expense that many buyers underestimate. In cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram and Noida, vehicle owners often pay separately for residential parking, office parking or hourly parking at malls and commercial centres. Even when parking is available, the time spent searching for a space adds to the overall inconvenience.

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Then comes depreciation. A new car starts losing value the moment it leaves the showroom, reducing its resale value over time. While depreciation is not a monthly outflow, it is one of the biggest costs associated with vehicle ownership.

Taken together, the monthly cost of owning a car can comfortably exceed ₹60,000.

MUST READ: Car vs Wealth: Financial expert explains why your EMI mindset is costing you big

Ownership vs access

By comparison, a professional relying on premium ride-hailing services for office commutes, airport transfers, client meetings, weekend outings and occasional outstation trips may spend around ₹40,000 a month, depending on travel patterns.

Apart from lower monthly spending, ride-hailing users avoid several recurring expenses such as EMIs, insurance renewals, servicing, unexpected repairs, parking charges and depreciation. Instead of paying to own a vehicle that may remain parked for much of the day, they pay only for the mobility they actually use.

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No one-size-fits-all solution

According to Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulakara Pvt. Ltd., the decision to buy a car today is no longer just about affordability but about overall financial efficiency and lifestyle requirements.

"Many urban professionals focus only on the EMI while overlooking the total cost of ownership, which includes fuel, insurance, maintenance, parking, depreciation and the opportunity cost of locking capital into a depreciating asset. In several metro cities, these costs can exceed the expense of using premium ride-hailing services, especially for those who commute within city limits and do not require a vehicle every day," he said.

Maurya added that there is no universal answer. Families with children, people who frequently travel out of town, those working odd hours, or individuals living in areas with limited public transport may still find car ownership more convenient and cost-effective in the long run.

He advised prospective buyers to evaluate annual mileage, commuting requirements, parking expenses and how a car purchase aligns with their broader financial goals instead of viewing ownership solely as a status symbol.

MUST READ: ₹14 lakh car plan: Should you take ₹5 lakh loan or ₹10 lakh with FD arbitrage strategy?

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Car ownership vs ride-hailing

Expense/Factor      
 		 Owning a ₹20 Lakh Car   Premium Ride-Hailing
Upfront Cost ₹4 lakh down payment Nil
Monthly EMI ₹30,000-32,000 Nil
Fuel ~₹20,000/month Included in fare
Insurance Payable annually Nil
Maintenance & Repairs ₹5,000-8,000/month Nil
Parking Charges Additional Nil
Depreciation Vehicle loses value over time Nil
Estimated Monthly Cost ₹60,000+ ~₹40,000
Best Suited For Families, frequent and long-distance commuters Urban professionals, occasional users, city commuters

Ultimately, the choice between owning a car and relying on ride-hailing services depends on individual travel patterns. For those who drive every day or need a vehicle for family use, ownership can still offer value. But for occasional users, the convenience and lower overall cost of shared mobility may make access a more practical alternative than ownership.

ALSO READ: Nearly 80% cars bought on loans; govt rules out parking proof rule

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 30, 2026 1:58 PM IST
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