Aster DM shares: Why this stock fell 4% today | Block deal

Centella Mauritius held 9.9 per cent stake in Aster DM at the end of June quarter. Its residual stake will be subject to a 60-day lock in period.

Following the development, shares of Aster DM fell 4.26 per cent to open at Rs 783. A total of 52.09 crore shares changed hands on the counter so far, aggregating Rs 400 crore. This was against a two-week average volume of 1.64 lakh shares.

Aster DM is a consensus 'Buy' with 10 'Buy' calls, one 'Hols' and one 'Sell' call. The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target for the stock at Rs 922.25 implies 12.7 per cent potential upside.

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Centrum Broking on August 14 suggested a 'Buy' on the stock and a target of Rs 940. SMIFS on August 10 suggested 'Accumulate' with a target of Rs 920. Kotak Securities has 'Add' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 900. PL Capital sees the stock at Rs 920.