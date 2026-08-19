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Aster DM shares: Why this stock fell 4% today | Block deal

Aster DM shares: Why this stock fell 4% today | Block deal

ASTERDM822.35(0.24%)

Aster DM is a consensus 'Buy' with 10 'Buy' calls, one 'Hols' and one 'Sell' call. The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target for the stock at Rs 922.25 implies 12.7 per cent potential upside. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 9:27 AM IST
Aster DM shares: Why this stock fell 4% today | Block dealAster DM shares: Centrum Broking on August 14 suggested a 'Buy' on the stock and a target of Rs 940. SMIFS on August 10 suggested 'Accumulate' with a target of Rs 920.

Shares of Aster DM Quality Care Ltd, erstwhile Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, fell 4 per cent in Wednesday’s trade amid reports that investor Centella Mauritius, a special purpose investment  controlled by the affiliates of TGP Inc was looking to sell 6.24 crore company shares, or 7.2 per cent stake, in block deals at a floor price of Rs 766.10 apiece, through Citi. The stock fell as the floor price represented a 6.34 per cent discount to Tuesday’s closing price.

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Aster DM is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India with a strong presence across seven countries. The company has 87.17 crore shares outstanding, of which 25.62 crore were in the public float as of July 13, Bloomberg reported.

Centella Mauritius held 9.9 per cent stake in Aster DM at the end of June quarter. Its residual stake will be subject to a 60-day lock in period.

Following the development, shares of Aster DM fell 4.26 per cent to open at Rs 783. A total of 52.09 crore shares changed hands on the counter so far, aggregating Rs 400 crore. This was against a two-week average volume of 1.64 lakh shares.

Aster DM is a consensus 'Buy' with 10 'Buy' calls, one 'Hols' and one 'Sell' call. The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target for the stock at Rs 922.25 implies 12.7 per cent potential upside.

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Centrum Broking on August 14 suggested a 'Buy' on the stock and a target of Rs 940. SMIFS on August 10 suggested 'Accumulate' with a target of Rs 920. Kotak Securities has 'Add' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 900. PL Capital sees the stock at Rs 920.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 9:25 AM IST
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