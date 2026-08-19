Aster DM shares: Why this stock fell 4% today | Block deal

Shares of Aster DM Quality Care Ltd, erstwhile Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, fell 4 per cent in Wednesday’s trade amid reports that investor Centella Mauritius, a special purpose investment controlled by the affiliates of TGP Inc was looking to sell 6.24 crore company shares, or 7.2 per cent stake, in block deals at a floor price of Rs 766.10 apiece, through Citi. The stock fell as the floor price represented a 6.34 per cent discount to Tuesday’s closing price.
Aster DM is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India with a strong presence across seven countries. The company has 87.17 crore shares outstanding, of which 25.62 crore were in the public float as of July 13, Bloomberg reported.