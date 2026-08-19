LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 19: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

MUST READ | India wants to secure more LPG from the US under annual contracts for 2027: Report

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 19

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida Advertisement 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 19

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,738 Bengaluru 2,821 Hyderabad 2,985 Mumbai 2,691.50 Chennai 2,906 Kolkata 2,872.50 Jaipur 2,765.50 Noida 2,738 Gurugram 2,755 Chandigarh 2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 19

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96.50 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 19

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Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

In a written reply to lawmakers, junior oil minister Suresh Gopi said Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation have been selling a 14.2-kg household cooking gas cylinder at ₹942 in Delhi since June 2026. He added that the revenue loss for state fuel retailers on LPG sales was ₹188 per cylinder in August.

LPG consumption fell more than 16 per cent year-on-year to 2.35 million tonnes last month as shortages pushed households and industries towards piped natural gas and more polluting fuels such as biomass and kerosene. Reports said the government has directed Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum to source at least 15 per cent of India’s LPG imports for 2027 through US term contracts, with plans to raise this share to up to 25 per cent by 2027.

DON'T MISS | Govt approves incentive scheme for gas distributors to speed up household PNG connections

Separately, in an order issued on August 13, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry set maximum LPG production levels for 21 refineries and upstream companies, with a combined production potential of 63,810 tonnes a day. The move aims to create a domestic supply buffer after the West Asia conflict exposed the country’s vulnerability to disruptions in imported cooking gas. The potential output is more than double the domestic LPG output in the financial year ended March 31, 2026, and is about 70 per cent of the country’s daily consumption.

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Additionally, the Centre has also approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic connections of piped cooking gas. The scheme will begin on September 1, 2026. The government intends to reduce LPG imports and subsidy expenditure while expanding access to cooking gas through domestic PNG connections.

