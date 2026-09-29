Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Augmont shares rise 23% in two days, hit record high; here's why 

Augmont shares rise 23% in two days, hit record high; here's why 

AUGMONT1,062.20(10.00%)

Augmont Enterprises shares rose 10% to a fresh high of Rs 1061.20 in the current session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9696.56 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 1:27 PM IST
Augmont shares rise 23% in two days, hit record high; here's why The collaboration is expected to make it easier for market participants to convert physical gold into EGRs

Shares of Augmont Enterprises Ltd hit a record high today, rising 23% in the last two sessions. Augmont Enterprises shares rose 10% to a fresh high of Rs 1061.20 in the current session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9696.56 crore.

The rally in the precious metals stock comes after India's largest exchange by volumes NSE, empanelled the company and its subsidiaries as a key partner for promoting Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs).

Advertisement

Related Articles

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9696 crore. The stock was stuck in the upper circuit of 10% since early deals today.

The partnership is aimed at streamlining the creation and redemption of Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) while encouraging greater participation in EGR trading, thereby strengthening India’s organised gold market.

Under the arrangement, Augmont will contribute its expertise across the gold value chain and support the development of the digital infrastructure required for EGRs. The company will also provide technical and operational assistance to facilitate the rollout of the EGR product.

The collaboration is expected to make it easier for market participants to convert physical gold into EGRs and subsequently redeem those electronic receipts for physical gold within the regulated framework.

Advertisement

EGRs are dematerialised securities that represent ownership of physical gold held securely in SEBI-accredited vaults. These receipts are maintained electronically through depositories, with each EGR fully backed by an equivalent quantity of physical gold. They can also be traded on the exchange, bringing gold into the formal financial market ecosystem.

Through the partnership, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) aims to build a more transparent and efficient framework for gold trading. The initiative is expected to support better price discovery, broaden market participation and strengthen investor confidence among jewellers, refiners, traders and institutional investors.

Augmont Enterprises is one of India’s leading integrated precious metals companies, operating across refining, bullion trading, digital gold, consumer products, and technology-enabled platforms. Through its extensive ecosystem, Augmont provides transparent, secure, and innovative solutions across the gold and silver value chain, serving institutional participants, jewellers, businesses, and retail investors.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more