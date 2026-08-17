"As this unit is classified as VAI, pending applications for multiple inhalers and other dosage forms filed from this facility can now progress through the USFDA’s review process," Aurobindo Pharma told NSE and BSE.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected Raleigh Plant, North Carolina, USA, owned by Aurolife Pharma LLC, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the company, established for manufacturing Inhalers, Dermatology and Transdermal products, from March 24, 2025, to April 10, 2025.

At the end of inspection, form 483 was issued with a total of 11 observations.

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Aurobindo Pharma shares have 18 'Buy' calls, five 'Hold' recommendations and five 'Sell' ratings. The Bloomberg consensus target on the stock at Rs 1,701 implied 4.9 per cent potential upside over Friday's closing price of Rs 1,622.10 per share. Investec has 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,850, Bernstein suggested 'market perform' on the stock with a target of Rs 1,498, while Citi has 'Sell' with a target of Rs 1,270.

Earlier on August 14, Aurobindo Pharma updated exchanges about its Unit-I, a Formulation manufacturing facility, of Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, which had received Official Action Indicated (OAI) status by the US FDA.

"Subsequent to OAI, the unit has received a Warning Letter," Aurobindo Pharma said.

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The Eugia Pharma Specialities' unit is contributing 2 per cent to company’s overall group revenue. Aurobindo Pharma said there is no impact on the existing supplies to the US markets.

"The company remains committed to working closely with the US FDA and continues to enhance its compliance on an ongoing basis," it said last week.