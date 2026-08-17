LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 17: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other cities

MUST READ | India wants to secure more LPG from the US under annual contracts for 2027: Report

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 17

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh Advertisement 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 17

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,738 Bengaluru 2,821 Hyderabad 2,985 Mumbai 2,691.50 Chennai 2,906 Kolkata 2,872.50 Jaipur 2,765.50 Noida 2,738 Gurugram 2,755 Chandigarh 2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 17

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96.50 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 17

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi Advertisement 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

Junior oil minister Suresh Gopi, in a written reply to lawmakers, stated that Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation have been selling a 14.2-kg household cooking gas cylinder at ₹942 in Delhi since June 2026. He noted that the revenue loss for state fuel retailers on LPG sales was ₹188 per cylinder in August.

Gopi said the government compensates fuel retailers for losses on household cooking gas sold below market rates, though payments are delayed. The government paid a subsidy of ₹30,000 crore towards clearing dues for 2025/26 and 2026/27, but pending LPG dues to state retailers stood at over ₹59,000 crore as of July 31.

LPG consumption fell more than 16 per cent year-on-year to 2.35 million tonnes last month as shortages pushed households and industries towards piped natural gas and more polluting fuels like biomass and kerosene. Reports indicate the government has directed Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum to source at least 15 per cent of India’s LPG imports for 2027 through US term contracts, with plans to raise this share to up to 25 per cent by 2027.

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Separately, the government has for the first time fixed maximum cooking gas LPG production targets for individual public- and private-sector refineries and upstream companies. This aims to build a domestic supply buffer after the West Asia conflict exposed the country’s vulnerability to disruptions in imported cooking gas.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, in an order issued on August 13, set maximum LPG production levels for 21 refineries and upstream companies, with combined production potential at 63,810 tonnes a day. This is more than double the domestic LPG output in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, and about 70 per cent of the country’s daily consumption.

The production limits will apply during supply constraints. The largest share of planned output is assigned to Reliance Industries Ltd’s older refinery, which must produce up to 18,000 tonnes a day of LPG. India consumed 33.2 million tonnes of LPG in 2025-26, or about 91,000 tonnes a day. Of this, 13.1 million tonnes a year, or about 35,900 tonnes a day, was produced locally, while 21.3 million tonnes per annum, or about 58,400 tonnes a day, was imported.