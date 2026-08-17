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Amber Enterprises, ABFRL, Premier Explosives, Sansera, Welspun Living | Target prices

Amber Enterprises, ABFRL, Premier Explosives, Sansera, Welspun Living | Target prices

AMBER7,222.00(0.66%)

Jefferies initiated coverage on ABREL with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,880, implying a 34 per cent upside. The company’s Q1 earnings and sales, reported on August 13, exceeded Bloomberg estimates.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 8:09 AM IST
Amber Enterprises, ABFRL, Premier Explosives, Sansera, Welspun Living | Target pricesJPMorgan analyst Bhavik Mehta upgraded Amber Enterprises to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’ and set a target price of Rs 8,350, implying a 16 per cent upside. (AI Generated Image)

A handful of brokerages have changed their ratings and/or target prices on a dozen stocks, including Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (ABREL), Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd and Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. Others included JSW Cement Ltd, Minda Corp Ltd, NMDC Ltd, Physics Wallah Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd, Sansera Engineering, Skipper, Sudarshan Chemical and Welspun Living.

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Jefferies initiated coverage on ABREL with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,880, implying a 34 per cent upside. The company’s Q1 earnings and sales, reported on August 13, exceeded Bloomberg estimates.

JPMorgan analyst Bhavik Mehta upgraded Amber Enterprises to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’ and set a target price of Rs 8,350, implying a 16 per cent upside. According to Bloomberg data, JPMorgan has rated the stock ‘Neutral’ twice and ‘Overweight’ once. The stock declined an average 16 per cent during periods when it carried a ‘Neutral’ rating and fell 35 per cent when rated ‘Overweight’.

Choice Equity Broking upgraded Endurance Technologies to ‘Buy’ from ‘Add’ and set a target of Rs 3,380, indicating a 17 per cent potential upside.

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ICICI Securities analyst Sanjesh Jain downgraded Galaxy Surfactants to ‘Hold’ and set a target price of Rs 2,430, implying a 3.1 per cent downside.

Arihant Capital Markets downgraded Sansera Engineering to ‘Hold’ from ‘Accumulate’ with a target of Rs 4,201. Dolat Capital analyst Varun Jain downgraded Premier Explosives to ‘Sell’ from ‘Reduce’ and set a target of Rs 569. Meanwhile, Dolat Capital’s Pratik Tholiya raised the target price for Welspun Living to Rs 203.

Equirus Securities analyst Siddharth Gadekar upgraded NMDC to ‘Buy’ with a target price of Rs 110.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 8:06 AM IST
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