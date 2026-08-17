Amber Enterprises, ABFRL, Premier Explosives, Sansera, Welspun Living | Target prices

JPMorgan analyst Bhavik Mehta upgraded Amber Enterprises to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’ and set a target price of Rs 8,350, implying a 16 per cent upside. According to Bloomberg data, JPMorgan has rated the stock ‘Neutral’ twice and ‘Overweight’ once. The stock declined an average 16 per cent during periods when it carried a ‘Neutral’ rating and fell 35 per cent when rated ‘Overweight’.

Choice Equity Broking upgraded Endurance Technologies to ‘Buy’ from ‘Add’ and set a target of Rs 3,380, indicating a 17 per cent potential upside.

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ICICI Securities analyst Sanjesh Jain downgraded Galaxy Surfactants to ‘Hold’ and set a target price of Rs 2,430, implying a 3.1 per cent downside.

Arihant Capital Markets downgraded Sansera Engineering to ‘Hold’ from ‘Accumulate’ with a target of Rs 4,201. Dolat Capital analyst Varun Jain downgraded Premier Explosives to ‘Sell’ from ‘Reduce’ and set a target of Rs 569. Meanwhile, Dolat Capital’s Pratik Tholiya raised the target price for Welspun Living to Rs 203.

Equirus Securities analyst Siddharth Gadekar upgraded NMDC to ‘Buy’ with a target price of Rs 110.