Amber Enterprises, ABFRL, Premier Explosives, Sansera, Welspun Living | Target prices

A handful of brokerages have changed their ratings and/or target prices on a dozen stocks, including Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (ABREL), Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd and Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. Others included JSW Cement Ltd, Minda Corp Ltd, NMDC Ltd, Physics Wallah Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd, Sansera Engineering, Skipper, Sudarshan Chemical and Welspun Living.
Jefferies initiated coverage on ABREL with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,880, implying a 34 per cent upside. The company’s Q1 earnings and sales, reported on August 13, exceeded Bloomberg estimates.