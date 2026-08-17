Top stocks in news: RIL, Dhoot, Dr Reddys, Molbio, GMR Airports, PB Fintech, Voltas, BEML

Corporate actions today: Shares of Bandhan Bank, Delta Corp, Fabtech Technologies, Hisar Metal Industries, HUDCO, Indo Count Industries, Manappuram Finance, NBCC (India), Panama Petrochem, Plastiblends India, SKF India (Industrial), Silver Touch Technologies and Yamuna Syndicate shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Bizotic Commercial shall trade ex-bonus today.

Dhoot Transmission: The auto ancillary player will make its stock market debut on Monday, August 17 after the company raised a total of Rs 3,067 crore from its maiden stake sale, selling its shares for Rs 871 apiece with lot size of 17 equity shares between August 10-12. The IPO was overall subscribed 74.21 times with more than 53.07 lakh applications and bids worth Rs 1.61 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Molbio Diagnostics: The diagnostics and healthcare chain will also begin its stock market journey from Monday, August after it raised Rs 940 crore between August 10-12, selling its shares for Rs 807 apiece with a lot size of 18 equity shares. The IPO was overall subscribed 70.26 times overall with more than 26.85 lakh applications valuing for more than Rs 46,200 crore.

Reliance Industries: The leading conglomerate and Rolls-Royce announced their strategic intent to partner and offer capabilities for the design, development, manufacturing, and delivery of a sovereign, indigenous combat engine for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme. They will explore the formation of a dedicated Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The USFDA completed a GMP inspection at the company's formulations manufacturing facility (FTO-3) in Bachupally, Hyderabad. The inspection was conducted from August 6 to August 14, 2026. The USFDA issued a Form 483 containing four observations following the inspection of the manufacturing facility in Bachupally.

Advertisement

GMR Airports: The airport operator's passenger traffic grew 0.4 per cent YoY to 93.12 lakh, while domestic passenger traffic fell 0.1 per cent to 69 lakh for July 2026. International passenger traffic rose 2 per cent YoY to 24 lakh, Aircraft movements decline 1.5 per cent YoY to 58,314 for the given month.

PB Fintech: The insurance regulator IRDAI has issued a show-cause notice based on certain observations made following an inspection. Policybazaar, a wholly owned subsidiary of PB Fintech, will duly submit its response to the authority within the prescribed timelines. IRDAI conducted an inspection of Policybazaar Insurance Brokers from October 21 to October 25, 2024.

Voltas: The Tata Group's electronics player reported a 52.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 213.8 crore, while its revenue grew 18.7 per cent YoY to Rs 4,673.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA jumped 48.7 per cent YoY to Rs 266 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded 120 basis points to 5.7 per cent for the reported quarter.

Physicswallah: The Ed-tech player's loss narrowed to Rs 77.6 crore as its revenue jumped 24.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,054 crore for the third quarter ended on June 30, 2026. Its post-interest EBITDA turned positive to Rs 52 crore, while it continued strong momentum with online revenue growing over 33 per cent YoY.

Advertisement

BEML: The state-run defence player has received an order worth $6.65 million from Mauritius for the supply of BE220G Hydraulic Excavators for deployment across key African markets, including Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Côte d’Ivoire, and neighbouring countries. With this order, BEML's international order bookings as of date stand at $119 million.

CESC: The utility player's subsidiary Purvah Green Power has received a letter of award (LOA) from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the supply of 70 MW of Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy Round-the-Clock (FDRE-RTC) power from an ISTS-connected Renewable Energy (RE) power project in India.

Rubicon Research: The pharma research player reported a 95.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 84.8 crore, while revenue increased 51.6 per cent YoY for the April-June 2026 period. Its EBITDA was seen coming in at Rs 131.2 crore, up 64.6 per cent YoY with margins expanding 172 bps to 24.16 per cent for the reported period.

Juniper Green Energy: The renewable energy player has received a letter of award (LOA) from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 230 MW of contracted capacity for a Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy Round-the-Clock (FDRE-RTC) power project.

Advertisement

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The railways company has executed a share subscription and shareholders' agreement (SSSA) with its subsidiary, Texmaco Defence Technologies (TDTL), and Vagus Def Tech & Aerospace Fund-1 (Calculus) for an investment of up to Rs 200 crore. Calculus will hold 30 percent of the equity share capital of TDTL, following the investment.

Kitex Garments: The company board has approved the raising of funds of up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares, non-convertible debentures along with warrants, or any combination thereof, by way of one or more qualified institutional placements (QIPs) or through any other permitted mode.