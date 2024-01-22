Ayodhya Ram Mandir impact: This newly-listed small-cap firm jumped 25% in just 1 month 

Shares of Yatra Online surged 25 per cent in the last one month. The scrip, which got listed on bourses in September 2023, scaled its lifetime high of Rs 185.85 on January 10, 2024. Speaking about this, Dhruv Shringi, CEO and Whole-Time Director, Yatra Online Ltd, said that with the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, there is a renewed spirit of nationalism across the country.

“We are witnessing monumental growth in spiritual travel as a category. Yatra has noted a significant 70 per cent surge in booking queries from December to January for Ayodhya, underscoring heightened interest in this historic event,” he said.

He further added that the flight bookings to Ayodhya have witnessed an impressive fourfold rise compared to the previous month. Simultaneously, daily searches for Ayodhya have skyrocketed by four times in January compared to December last year. While hotel infrastructure is not yet fully developed in Ayodhya, significant improvements are underway.

Due to remarkable strides and push by the government to build a solid network of air, bus, train connectivity, access and demand to various other spiritual destinations have increased manifold.

“Yatra has witnessed remarkable upticks in bookings for other religious centres such as Puri, Amritsar, Varanasi, Tirupati. Varanasi has witnessed a 10 per cent increase in bookings In January 2024 compared to December 2023 and an impressive 55 per cent increase compared to January 2023. Puri has seen a substantial 30-35 per cent rise in bookings compared to January 2023. Amritsar stands out with a remarkable 110 per cent increase in bookings compared to January 2023. Tirupati and Shirdi also reflect a positive trend with a 30 per cent and 15-20 per cent increase in bookings, respectively, compared to January 2023,” Shringi said. The present market capitalisation of Yatra Online stands at Rs 2,718 crore.

According to SBI Research, the total expenditure by tourists (domestic + foreign) in UP may cross Rs 4 lakh crore mark by the end of this year helping the state government earn an additional tax revenue of Rs 20,000-25,000 crore due to a huge spurt in number of tourists during FY25.

