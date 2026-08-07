Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Bajaj Finance shares fall most in four months, down 6%; here's why

Bajaj Finance shares fall most in four months, down 6%; here's why

Bajaj Finance shares slipped 5.55% to Rs 1086 against the previous close of Rs 1149.90. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 6.85 lakh crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 10:27 AM IST
Bajaj Finance shares fall most in four months, down 6%; here's why Bajaj Finance share price crash: Today's plunge was the biggest fall for the stock in four months.

Shares of Bajaj Finance slipped nearly 6% in early deals today after The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday proposed to prohibit non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) from offering revolving credit facilities, allowing them to extend only term loans under a draft amendment to its Credit Facilities.

A revolving credit facility is a flexible loan arrangement with a bank. It allows one to borrow money up to a fixed limit, pay it back, and borrow it again whenever you need.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bajaj Finance stock slipped 5.55% to Rs 1086 against the previous close of Rs 1149.90. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 6.85 lakh crore. Today's plunge was the biggest fall during intra day trading for the stock in four months.

According to the draft norms, the NBFCs can only offer term loan products under draft norms. The RBI has also defined term loans and revolving credit in the draft amendment.

Shares of Bajaj Finance on August 3 hit a record high on the back of June quarter earnings.

In Q1, the firm reported a 27% rise in net profit to Rs 5,985.75 crore from the Rs 4,699 crore profit reported in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Net interest income rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 12,571 crore against Rs 10,228 crore in the year ago period.

Advertisement

Assets under management (AUM) grew by 24% to Rs 546,944 crore as of 30 June 2026 from Rs 441.450 crore as of 30 June 2025. AUM grew by Rs 36,969 crore in Q1 FY27. Net interest income rose 23% in Q1FY27 to Rs 12,571 crore from Rs 10.228 crore in Q1 FY26. Net total income rose 22% in Q1FY27 to Rs 15,224 crore from Rs 12,460 crore in Q1 FY26.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 10:12 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more