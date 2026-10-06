Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Balrampur Chini, EID Parry, Dalmia Bharat, Shree Renuka Sugars: Sugar stocks rise up to 9% today; here's why

Balrampur Chini, EID Parry, Dalmia Bharat, Shree Renuka Sugars: Sugar stocks rise up to 9% today; here's why

The rally in sugar prices comes ahead of the festive season in the country. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 3:41 PM IST
Balrampur Chini, EID Parry, Dalmia Bharat, Shree Renuka Sugars: Sugar stocks rise up to 9% today; here's whyShree Renuka Sugars too added 5% to reach Rs 4842 during the day. Market cap of the sugar firm stood at Rs 4842 crore.

Shares of sugar sector firms such as Balrampur Chini Mills, EID Parry, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries, Triveni Engineering and Shree Renuka Sugars rose up to 9% on Tuesday amid a sharp rise in global sugar prices. The rally in sugar prices comes ahead of the festive season in the country.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Global raw sugar prices surged to an 18-month high, strengthening the outlook for domestic sugar producers. Raw sugar prices jumped around 4% overnight, taking their gains to about 11% over the past month and 33% so far in 2026.

Balrampur Chini Mills shares rose 6.31% to Rs 713.60 in the current session. Market cap of the sugar firm climbed to Rs 14,557 crore.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries stock gained 9% to Rs 466.16. Market cap of the sugar firm climbed to Rs 3650 crore.

EID Parry stock too gained 2.7% to Rs 711. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 12,399 crore. On similar lines, Triveni Engineering shares rose 3% to Rs 248.55. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5354 crore.

Advertisement

Shree Renuka Sugars too added 5% to reach Rs 4842 during the day. Market cap of the sugar firms stood at Rs 4842 crore.

The rally in sugar prices has been supported by a tightening global supply outlook. StoneX estimates the global sugar market could face a deficit of around 900,000 tonnes in the 2026-27 season, as production concerns build across several major sugar-producing regions.

Thailand is among the key areas facing a potential production setback, with sugar output expected to fall 17% to below 10 million tonnes. The European Union is also likely to see weaker production, with sugar-beet crops estimated to decline by around 19%.

Brazil, the world’s largest sugar producer and exporter, is facing its own near-term supply challenges. Excessive rainfall has disrupted harvesting and crushing operations, raising concerns about the availability of sugar in the global market.

Advertisement

The combination of production risks in major producing countries and a widening supply-demand imbalance has pushed international sugar prices higher, improving the near-term sentiment towards sugar stocks.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026 3:41 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more