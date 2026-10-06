Fear factor conquered! Avinash Mishra is the new Khatron Ke Khiladi. Here’s what he won

Mishra’s victory capped a strong run through the season, during which he progressed from a fresh challenger to the first finalist and ultimately the champion.

What He Won

Along with the coveted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy, Avinash Mishra received a cash prize of ₹20 lakh. His winner’s package also included a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Swift, a trip to Europe and a bike.

Rithvik Dhanjani finished as the first runner-up, while Orry secured the second runner-up position.

How The Finale Unfolded

The top five contestants in the finale were Avinash Mishra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Orry, Karan Wahi and Farrhana Bhatt. Karan and Farrhana were eliminated after their respective tasks, leaving Mishra, Dhanjani and Orry to battle for the title. Mishra eventually outperformed both finalists in the ultimate stunt, completing the high-risk course in the fastest time to be declared the winner.

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Rohit Shetty’s Show

Hosted by action filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 followed its theme, “Darr Ka Naya Daur,” with contestants taking on a series of physically demanding and high-adrenaline stunts across the season.

The season’s conclusion marks a major milestone for Mishra, who was previously seen on Bigg Boss 18, where he finished as the third runner-up.

Past Winners

Khatron Ke Khiladi has seen several memorable champions over the years. Karishma Tanna won Season 10, followed by Arjun Bijlani in Season 11, while choreographer Tushar Kalia lifted the Season 12 trophy. Rapper Dino James emerged victorious in Season 13, and actor Karan Veer Mehra won Season 14 before going on to claim Bigg Boss 18 as well.

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With Avinash Mishra now joining this elite list as the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner, he becomes the latest celebrity to conquer Rohit Shetty’s high-octane stunt challenge.