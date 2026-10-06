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Fear factor conquered! Avinash Mishra is the new Khatron Ke Khiladi. Here’s what he won

Fear factor conquered! Avinash Mishra is the new Khatron Ke Khiladi. Here’s what he won

Hosted by action filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 followed its theme, “Darr Ka Naya Daur,” with contestants taking on a series of physically demanding and high-adrenaline stunts across the season.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 3:12 PM IST
Fear factor conquered! Avinash Mishra is the new Khatron Ke Khiladi. Here’s what he won Avinash Mishra wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Television actor Avinash Mishra has been crowned the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, defeating Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, in the grand finale of the Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt reality show.

The finale, which aired on Sunday, October 4, saw Mishra emerge as the season’s strongest performer after completing the decisive helicopter-to-water stunt faster than his fellow finalists. The challenge involved jumping from a helicopter, riding a jet ski and swimming to the endpoint before concluding with a blast.

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Mishra’s victory capped a strong run through the season, during which he progressed from a fresh challenger to the first finalist and ultimately the champion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

What He Won

Along with the coveted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy, Avinash Mishra received a cash prize of ₹20 lakh. His winner’s package also included a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Swift, a trip to Europe and a bike.
Rithvik Dhanjani finished as the first runner-up, while Orry secured the second runner-up position.

How The Finale Unfolded

The top five contestants in the finale were Avinash Mishra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Orry, Karan Wahi and Farrhana Bhatt. Karan and Farrhana were eliminated after their respective tasks, leaving Mishra, Dhanjani and Orry to battle for the title. Mishra eventually outperformed both finalists in the ultimate stunt, completing the high-risk course in the fastest time to be declared the winner.

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ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor’s India Ke Top 1% show gets its first winner; Bijal Shah wins ₹94 lakh

Rohit Shetty’s Show

Hosted by action filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 followed its theme, “Darr Ka Naya Daur,” with contestants taking on a series of physically demanding and high-adrenaline stunts across the season.
The season’s conclusion marks a major milestone for Mishra, who was previously seen on Bigg Boss 18, where he finished as the third runner-up.

Past Winners

Khatron Ke Khiladi has seen several memorable champions over the years. Karishma Tanna won Season 10, followed by Arjun Bijlani in Season 11, while choreographer Tushar Kalia lifted the Season 12 trophy. Rapper Dino James emerged victorious in Season 13, and actor Karan Veer Mehra won Season 14 before going on to claim Bigg Boss 18 as well.

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DO CHECKOUT: They did not win Bigg Boss, but these eight contestants built lasting careers across films, music and television

With Avinash Mishra now joining this elite list as the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner, he becomes the latest celebrity to conquer Rohit Shetty’s high-octane stunt challenge.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 3:12 PM IST
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