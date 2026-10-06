Defence Ministry signs ₹661 crore contract for BrahMos fire control systems, launchers for Navy ships

The project has a minimum 68% indigenous content and will involve various Indian industries, including micro, small and medium enterprises, the ministry said. It is expected to generate employment over three years and strengthen India’s maritime security architecture and defence capabilities.

"The project will generate employment over a period of three years. It also bolsters India’s maritime security architecture and defence capabilities and marks a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to indigenise advanced military technology," the ministry said.

The ministry said the contract also marks a milestone in efforts to indigenise advanced military technology.

BrahMos System

The BrahMos system fitted on frontline warships is the Indian Navy's primary surface-to-surface missile system for maritime strike operations, according to the ministry.

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The weapon system can target land and sea targets from extended ranges with pinpoint accuracy at supersonic speed.

BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile system developed by India and Russia and is used by India's armed forces in land, sea, and air-based configurations.

