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Defence Ministry signs ₹661 crore contract for BrahMos fire control systems, launchers for Navy ships

Defence Ministry signs ₹661 crore contract for BrahMos fire control systems, launchers for Navy ships

The project has a minimum 68% indigenous content and will involve various Indian industries, including micro, small and medium enterprises

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 3:17 PM IST
Defence Ministry signs ₹661 crore contract for BrahMos fire control systems, launchers for Navy shipsIndia signs new BrahMos deal for Navy warships with 68% indigenous content

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday signed a ₹661.50 crore contract with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) for BrahMos fire control systems and launchers for Indian Navy warships.

The contract was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The procurement falls under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, the ministry said.

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The project has a minimum 68% indigenous content and will involve various Indian industries, including micro, small and medium enterprises, the ministry said. It is expected to generate employment over three years and strengthen India’s maritime security architecture and defence capabilities.

"The project will generate employment over a period of three years. It also bolsters India’s maritime security architecture and defence capabilities and marks a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to indigenise advanced military technology," the ministry said.

The ministry said the contract also marks a milestone in efforts to indigenise advanced military technology.

BrahMos System

The BrahMos system fitted on frontline warships is the Indian Navy's primary surface-to-surface missile system for maritime strike operations, according to the ministry.

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The weapon system can target land and sea targets from extended ranges with pinpoint accuracy at supersonic speed.

BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile system developed by India and Russia and is used by India's armed forces in land, sea, and air-based configurations.

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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 3:17 PM IST
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