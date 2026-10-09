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BEML stock in focus on Rs 76 crore order win from Southeast Asian region

BEML stock in focus on Rs 76 crore order win from Southeast Asian region

BEML1,976.00(1.51%)

The order covers the export and maintenance of the two types of heavy mobility vehicles. The company did not provide further details on the customer, delivery timeline or duration of the maintenance contract in the disclosure.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 9:23 AM IST
BEML stock in focus on Rs 76 crore order win from Southeast Asian regionOn Thursday, BEML shares closed at Rs 1,911.55, down Rs 94.30, or 4.70%. BEML shares have gained around 3.6% year-to-date.

BEML Ltd will be in focus on Friday morning after the defence and mining equipment maker announced that it had received an order worth around Rs 75.58 crore for the export and maintenance of HMV 12x12 and HMV 8x8 vehicles to the Southeast Asian region. The company disclosed the order in a filing dated October 9, saying it was received in the normal course of business.

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The order covers the export and maintenance of the two types of heavy mobility vehicles. The company did not provide further details on the customer, delivery timeline or duration of the maintenance contract in the disclosure.

On Thursday, BEML shares closed at Rs 1,911.55, down Rs 94.30, or 4.70%. BEML shares have gained around 3.6% year-to-date.

BEML was established in May 1964 and operates as a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence. The company manufactures equipment for sectors including defence, rail and metro, and mining and construction. Its product portfolio includes rail coaches and spare parts, mining equipment and defence vehicles, placing it across several industrial and infrastructure segments.

BEML is listed on both the BSE and NSE. The Government of India holds a 54.03% stake in the company, while the remaining 44.97% is held by financial institutions, foreign institutional investors, banks, the public and employees, as per the company information supplied.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 9:23 AM IST
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