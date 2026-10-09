BEML stock in focus on Rs 76 crore order win from Southeast Asian region

BEML Ltd will be in focus on Friday morning after the defence and mining equipment maker announced that it had received an order worth around Rs 75.58 crore for the export and maintenance of HMV 12x12 and HMV 8x8 vehicles to the Southeast Asian region. The company disclosed the order in a filing dated October 9, saying it was received in the normal course of business.

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The order covers the export and maintenance of the two types of heavy mobility vehicles. The company did not provide further details on the customer, delivery timeline or duration of the maintenance contract in the disclosure.