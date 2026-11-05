Cristiano Ronaldo bids adieu to international football after 23 years, scoring 146 goals for Portugal

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Ronaldo's remarkable international career

Ronaldo made his Portugal debut in 2003 and gradually became the central figure in the national team's attack. Over the following two decades, he established himself as the team's captain, leading goalscorer and record appearance-maker.

His tally of 146 international goals places him at the top of the men's international scoring charts. He also holds the record for the most appearances in men's international football, with 234 caps.

One of the defining moments of Ronaldo's international career came in 2016, when he helped Portugal win the UEFA European Championship. Although he was forced to leave the final against France because of an injury, his leadership from the sidelines became a memorable part of Portugal's historic triumph.

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He subsequently helped Portugal win the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019 and another Nations League title in 2025, further strengthening his legacy with the national team.

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A career defined by records and longevity

Ronaldo's international career spanned multiple generations of Portuguese footballers. His ability to remain competitive at the highest level well into his 40s underlined his longevity and commitment to the game.

He consistently delivered goals across European Championship and FIFA World Cup campaigns, becoming a global symbol of Portuguese football. His achievements also placed him among the most decorated and recognisable figures in the sport.

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Ronaldo's international journey included memorable performances, record-breaking scoring runs and major tournament victories. His 146-goal tally is a benchmark for future generations of international footballers.