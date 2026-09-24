IPL auction returns to India after 3 years! BCCI confirms Goa as venue for 2027 mega event

“This year, after hosting the IPL auction in three foreign locations—Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi last year—we are going to host it in Goa in the month of December,” Saikia told ANI.

The previous three auctions were conducted at international venues, with the mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, followed by editions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The move to bring the event back to India comes amid feedback from franchises and a smaller pool of players expected to go under the hammer for the 2027 season.

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Goa had hosted the auction for the second season in 2009.

Likely dates and venue finalisation

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While the exact date is yet to be formally announced, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal indicated that the auction is likely to be held between December 14 and 16.

“We have finalised Goa. The likely dates are December 15 to 16,” Dhumal told PTI on Wednesday.

The BCCI’s first priority was finding a venue which was a five-star hotel that could accommodate over 100 guests, representing the large delegations of the 10 IPL franchises. Presumably, they have found a suitable hotel in Goa.

The BCCI had been evaluating multiple Indian cities before zeroing in on Goa, with venue availability and logistical considerations playing a key role in the final decision.

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Franchise reshuffles ahead of auction

The announcement comes as several IPL teams have already begun reshaping their squads ahead of the new season. Delhi Capitals have re-signed wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, while Kuldeep Yadav has moved from DC to the Lucknow Super Giants in a high-profile player swap. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings appointed former India pacer Zaheer Khan as their new head coach, signalling fresh strategic direction ahead of the auction.