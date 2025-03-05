Bharat Electronics declares interim dividend; stock climbs 3%

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Wednesday announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. "In continuation to our earlier letter dated February 25, 2025 we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on March 5, 2025, inter alia, has declared interim dividend of Rs 1.50/- per equity share of Re 1/- each fully paidup (150 per cent) for the financial year 2024-25. The interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration," the defence PSU stated in a BSE filing.

BEL has fixed March 11 as the record date for the said dividend payment. "In terms of Regulation 42(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors has fixed Tuesday, March 11, 2025, as Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2024-25," the company said in a separate exchange filing.

On the stock-specific front, BEL shares rose 2.82 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 272.10. The stock was last seen trading 2.63 per cent up at Rs 271.60. Despite the mentioned rise, it has slipped 7.52 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Around 4.27 lakh shares changed hands on BSE at the time of writing this story. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 10.97 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 11.44 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,98,716.34 crore. There were 2.89 lakh sell orders today against buy orders of 2.18 lakh shares.

On technical setup, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-day and 30-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 50-day, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 54.82. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 40.04 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 11.42. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 6.79 with a return on equity (RoE) of 28.55.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 51.14 per cent stake in the state-run defence player.