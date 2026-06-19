Bharat Electronics, NTPC, Lupin: Top stocks to buy — Check price targets, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices traded in a range on Thursday but managed to post modest gains amid optimism around the US-Iran peace deal. However, trader sentiments remained cautious ahead of US FOMC policy. The BSE Sensex jumped 254.36 points, or 0.33 per cent, to close at 77,409.98, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 82.30 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 24,168 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like NTPC Ltd, Lupin and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:



Bharat Electronics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 470 | Stop Loss: 402

Bharat Electronics has confirmed a decisive consolidation breakout above the Rs 418 zone, signalling a resumption of the broader uptrend. Prior to the breakout, the stock found strong support in the Rs 400-410 region, which coincides with both the 200 EMA and a key horizontal support level, indicating robust demand at lower levels. The breakout was accompanied by a sharp surge in volumes, highlighting strong accumulation and market participation. The stock continues to maintain a favourable higher high higher low structure, while RSI at 57 reflects improving momentum and supports the potential for further upside.

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NTPC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 390-400 | Stop Loss: Rs 340

NTPC Ltd is showing early signs of bullish reversal after a strong rebound from the key Rs 345-350 demand zone. Price has reclaimed the Rs 350 support level and is attempting to break above the 200 day EMA near Rs 360, a move that could signal a shift in short term momentum. Volume has improved during the recovery, indicating renewed buying interest. While RSI at 42 remains below the bullish zone, it is recovering from oversold levels, supporting a potential trend reversal. As prices are currently sustaining above the upper range value of consolidation band, further upside towards Rs 390 and 400 price zone can’t be ruled out.

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Lupin | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,470-2,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,200

Lupin has given a decisive breakout above the Rs 2,310 resistance zone after spending several weeks consolidating within a rising channel. This consolidation largely occurred around the 21 and 55 EMAs and was accompanied by below average volumes, indicating an absence of significant selling pressure. The breakout effectively negates the prior downtrend and signals a potential shift in trend direction. Supported by healthy volume expansion, the stock has reclaimed all its key moving averages and is now exhibiting an improving higher high higher low structure. With RSI holding near 59, momentum remains supportive of further upside.