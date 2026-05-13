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Bharti Airtel Q4 earnings: Net profit slips 26%, board declares Rs 24 dividend

Bharti Airtel Q4 earnings: Net profit slips 26%, board declares Rs 24 dividend

Bharti Airtel Q4 earnings: Airtel posted a 16% rise in revenue at Rs 55,383 crore in Q4 against Rs 47876.2 crore in the year ago period , driven by sustained growth in India and robust performance in Africa

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated May 13, 2026 6:57 PM IST
Bharti Airtel Q4 earnings: Net profit slips 26%, board declares Rs 24 dividend Airtel stock closed 1.78% higher at Rs 1788.10. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10.89 lakh crore.

Leading telecom company Bharti Airtel reported a 26% fall in net profit to Rs 9247.4 crore in the March 2026 quarter. Profit in the year ago quarter stood at Rs 12,475.8 crore. Airtel posted a 16% rise in revenue at Rs 55,383 crore in Q4 against Rs 47876.2 crore in the year ago period , driven by sustained growth in India and robust performance in Africa.

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The Board recommended a final dividend of Rs. 24/- per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each; and Rs. 6/- per partly paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each (paid-up value Rs.1.25/- per share), on which call money remains unpaid. The dividend is in proportion to the amount paid-up on each equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each. 

Consolidated EBITDA rose 0.6% to Rs 32,038 crore on a year on year basis. EBITDA margin rose to 57.8%, up by 0.6% YoY. 

India Mobile revenue rose 8.3% YoY, led by higher realisations and an expanding customer base. The company achieved strong ARPU growth, with an Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of Rs 257 in the last quarter against Rs 245 in Q4’25.

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The earnings were announced after market hours today. Airtel stock closed 1.78% higher at Rs 1788.10. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10.89 lakh crore. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 13, 2026 5:14 PM IST
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