HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, BoB rally up 6%, Nifty Bank nears 52-week high

Over the last month, Nifty Bank has jumped 11 per cent, thanks to a sharp rally across banking stocks. Among the heavyweight names, ICICI Bank Ltd led the gainers with a 17 per cent rise, while HDFC Bank was up 15 per cent. SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd rose nearly 12 per cent each, while Axis Bank gained 7.5 per cent.

PSU banks were no exception. PNB surged nearly 19 per cent, while Union Bank of India was up 17 per cent. Bank of Baroda advanced more than 16 per cent, while Canara Bank jumped more than 11 per cent over the last month.

“The trend-deciding level for the day is 59,453. If Bank Nifty trades above this level, it may rally to 60,029, 60,317 and 60,892. However, if it trades below 59,453, we may witness profit booking in the market, and the index may correct to 59,166, 58,590 and 58,302,” Axis Direct said in its report.

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“Nifty Bank has generated a breakout above the last four months’ broad range of 54,000–58,000, signalling strength and opening the way for an upside towards 61,000–61,800 in the coming weeks, as these were the previous major highs. Only the formation of a lower high and a lower low on the daily chart, along with a close below 59,000, will signal a pause in the current strong rally,” Bajaj Broking said.

“Immediate support is placed at 58,500–58,000. Short-term support has been revised higher to 56,500–57,000, given the confluence of key retracement levels from the current rally, last week’s gap area and the 200-day EMA,” it added.